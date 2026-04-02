ETV Bharat / technology

Humanity Approaches Moon Once More As NASA Launches Artemis II Mission Carrying Four Astronauts

Artemis II will demonstrate a broad range of capabilities needed for deep space missions and lay the ground for a lunar landing. ( X/@NASAArtemis )

The journey will send the crew about 252,000 miles (over 4.05 lakh kilometres) into space, which may break the record set by the Apollo 13 mission in 1970, when it was roughly 248,000 miles (around 3.99 lakh kilometres) from Earth. Artemis II will demonstrate a broad range of capabilities needed for deep space missions and lay the ground for a lunar landing, in addition to monitoring how space affects astronauts' bodies. For this, scientists will cultivate tissue samples known as organoids from the astronauts' blood, both before and after their journey.

Artemis II Lifts Off With Four Astronauts On Historic Mission Around The Moon (NASA)

Building upon the success of Artemis I from November 2022, the new mission takes the crew to travel beyond low Earth orbit, attempt a lunar flyby, and follow a "free-return" trajectory. Launched aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, the mission will help confirm systems and hardware needed for future human lunar exploration missions.

Hyderabad: NASA has successfully launched the Artemis II mission, sending four astronauts, including three men and one woman, on a journey around the Moon, marking the first crewed trip to the natural satellite since Apollo 17 in 1972. The mission is part of NASA's attempt to establish a long-term human presence at the Moon for science and exploration.

Since NASA now allows astronauts to take smartphones into space, Artemis II astronauts will be able to take photos and videos more freely. Citizens of Earth can track the space mission in real time via NASA's dedicated online tracking tool, Artemis Real-time Orbit Website (AROW), accessible on NASA’s website (nasa.gov/trackartemis) and mobile app.

Users can follow AROW to see where Orion and the Artemis II crew are in relation to the Earth and the Moon (Image Credits: NASA)

US President congratulates NASA

Following the successful launch, US President Donald Trump congratulated NASA and said America is winning and dominating in space. In his address to the nation on Wednesday night (local time/Thursday morning IST), Trump praised the "brave Astronauts" and said, "Let me begin by congratulating the team at NASA and our brave astronauts on the successful launch of Artemis II. It will be travelling further than any manned rocket has ever flown... they are on the way, and God bless them."

Artemis II will demonstrate a broad range of capabilities needed for deep space missions and lay the ground for a lunar landing. (NASA)

"We are WINNING, in Space, on Earth, and everywhere in between — Economically, Militarily, and now, BEYOND THE STARS. Nobody comes close! America doesn’t just compete, we DOMINATE, and the whole World is watching," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Timeline of the Artemis II Mission

The Artemis II crew will begin in high Earth orbit, conducting critical systems checks before firing Orion’s engine on day two to head toward the Moon. Over the next several days, they’ll monitor spacecraft performance, enter the Moon’s gravitational sphere, and test new spacesuits. On day six, Orion will make its closest approach to the Moon and reach its farthest distance from Earth.

The Artemis II mission will take the astronauts over 230,000 miles from Earth at their farthest point, following a free-return path back to Earth. (Image Credits: NASA)

Lasting ten days in total, the Artemis II mission will harness the Moon’s gravitational pull to perform a slingshot manoeuvre, propelling the astronauts onto their four‑day journey back to Earth. Upon arrival, the service module—containing the spacecraft’s main propulsion system—will separate from the crew module. The astronauts will then re‑enter Earth’s atmosphere and descend by parachute, splashing down off the coast of California.

Day Phase / Event Details 1–2 High Earth Orbit & Systems Checks Crew conducts tests of Orion capsule’s life-support, propulsion, navigation, and communications systems to ensure readiness for deep space. 2 Translunar Injection Burn Orion’s main engine fires to increase velocity, sending the spacecraft out of Earth orbit toward the Moon. 3–4 Approach to Lunar Vicinity Crew monitors spacecraft systems; mission controllers track communications and navigation performance. 5 Enter Lunar Sphere of Influence Moon’s gravity becomes stronger than Earth’s. Crew devotes much of the day to testing new spacesuits (donning, pressurization, seat installation, eating/drinking functions). 6 Closest Approach to Moon Orion reaches its nearest point to the Moon and greatest distance from Earth during this phase. 7+ Return Journey Crew heads back to Earth, conducting deep-space tests of power systems, thermal controls, and crew operations beyond low Earth orbit. Final Phase Re-entry & Splashdown Orion separates key components, re-enters atmosphere at around 25,000 mph to test heat shield, and splashes down in the Pacific Ocean for crew recovery.

Artemis II is a stepping stone for the follow-up Artemis III mission, which will send the first humans to explore the region near the lunar South Pole, marking a return of humans on the Moon's surface.