ETV Bharat / technology

Huawei Reveals World’s First 'Wide' Display Foldable Smartphone: What Sets It Apart

Hyderabad: Huawei is set to launch the Pura X Max in China on April 20, 2026. The main highlight of this device is that it will be the world’s first book-style foldable smartphone with a “wide” display. According to a post shared by Huawei on Weibo, the upcoming device appears to be very wide, similar to an iPad mini. The Pura X Max’s design resembles the original Google Pixel Fold, which featured a 5.8-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner screen.

Traditionally, foldable smartphones feature tall displays and open up from a regular-shaped handset into an almost square aspect ratio. However, Huawei takes a different approach by integrating a wide screen. It will be introduced alongside the Huawei Pura 90 and Pura 90 Pro Max models.

Advantage of a wide display over a taller one

The Huawei Pura X Max’s wide screen is ideal for media consumption, as videos don’t have large black bars and everything looks more natural. However, this wide screen can make the upcoming foldable smartphone bulkier, harder to hold, and less comfortable compared to other regular foldable devices.