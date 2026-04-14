Huawei Reveals World’s First 'Wide' Display Foldable Smartphone: What Sets It Apart
Huawei will introduce Pura X Max, the world’s first wide display foldable smartphone, on April 20. It will be available in five different colours.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Huawei is set to launch the Pura X Max in China on April 20, 2026. The main highlight of this device is that it will be the world’s first book-style foldable smartphone with a “wide” display. According to a post shared by Huawei on Weibo, the upcoming device appears to be very wide, similar to an iPad mini. The Pura X Max’s design resembles the original Google Pixel Fold, which featured a 5.8-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner screen.
Traditionally, foldable smartphones feature tall displays and open up from a regular-shaped handset into an almost square aspect ratio. However, Huawei takes a different approach by integrating a wide screen. It will be introduced alongside the Huawei Pura 90 and Pura 90 Pro Max models.
Advantage of a wide display over a taller one
The Huawei Pura X Max’s wide screen is ideal for media consumption, as videos don’t have large black bars and everything looks more natural. However, this wide screen can make the upcoming foldable smartphone bulkier, harder to hold, and less comfortable compared to other regular foldable devices.
Huawei Pura X Max: Confirmed Specifications
According to Huawei’s official Chinese website, the Pura X Max will be a short, wide foldable handset with a triple rear camera setup. It will have a minimal crease on its inner display and be available in five colours, including Phantom Night Black, Zero Degree White, Interstellar Blue, Olive Gold, and Vibrant Orange (all names translated from Chinese to English). It will come in two versions: Standard and Collector’s Edition. The standard variant will be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage options. While the Collector’s Edition will come in 16GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage models. Huawei is yet to confirm the specifications of the Pura X Max.
The official website allows customers from China to pre-book the upcoming foldable smartphone.
How did Huawei beat Apple and Samsung?
Huawei will launch the wide foldable smartphone later this month, ahead of Apple and Samsung, who have also planned to unveil their foldables with a similar form factor this year. As per a report shared by the Korean Economic Times, Samsung is expected to showcase its new “Wide” lineup of foldable smartphones, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, in the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22.
Moreover, Apple is also expected to launch its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Fold, in the upcoming Apple Event 2026. Celebrating the 50th anniversary milestone, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Siri, Apple AI Smart Glasses, iPhone 18 Series, and more.