ETV Bharat / technology

Huawei MatePad 11.5 And MatePad SE 11 India Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Flipkart Launch

Hyderabad: Huawei is all set to launch its two new tablets in India, which include the MatePad 11.5 and the MatePad SE 11. Flipkart, one of India’s biggest e-commerce platforms, reveals the complete specifications for both devices. Only Wi-Fi models will be sold in the country, and both tablets are powered by Huawei's proprietary Kirin chipsets.

Huawei MatePad 11.5: Specifications

According to Flipkart’s official listing, the MatePad 11.5 will feature an 11.5-inch 2.5K (2,456 x 1,600 pixels) PaperMatte TFT LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It will be powered by Huawei's Kirin T82B chipset, which is rated for a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The device will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Huawei MatePad 11.5 (Image Credit: Huawei/Flipkart)

It will boast a 13MP main rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Both the rear and front cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos.

The tablet will include a 10,100mAh battery. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 will be offered for connectivity. It will also integrate ambient light, gravity, and hall sensors. The MatePad 11.5 will measure 262.6mm in length, 177.5mm in width, and 6.1mm in thickness. It will weigh 515 grams. A detachable keyboard will also be included in the box.