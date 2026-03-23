Huawei MatePad 11.5 And MatePad SE 11 India Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Flipkart Launch
Huawei's MatePad 11.5 and MatePad SE 11 tablets have had their full specifications revealed via Flipkart listings ahead of India launch.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Huawei is all set to launch its two new tablets in India, which include the MatePad 11.5 and the MatePad SE 11. Flipkart, one of India’s biggest e-commerce platforms, reveals the complete specifications for both devices. Only Wi-Fi models will be sold in the country, and both tablets are powered by Huawei's proprietary Kirin chipsets.
Huawei MatePad 11.5: Specifications
According to Flipkart’s official listing, the MatePad 11.5 will feature an 11.5-inch 2.5K (2,456 x 1,600 pixels) PaperMatte TFT LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It will be powered by Huawei's Kirin T82B chipset, which is rated for a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The device will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
It will boast a 13MP main rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Both the rear and front cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos.
The tablet will include a 10,100mAh battery. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 will be offered for connectivity. It will also integrate ambient light, gravity, and hall sensors. The MatePad 11.5 will measure 262.6mm in length, 177.5mm in width, and 6.1mm in thickness. It will weigh 515 grams. A detachable keyboard will also be included in the box.
It is worth noting that the MatePad 11.5 will be available in Space Grey and Violet colour options.
Huawei MatePad SE 11: Specifications
The more affordable MatePad SE 11 will be powered by the Kirin 710A chipset, clocked at 2.2GHz. It will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will be offered exclusively in Nebula Grey shade.
It will feature an 11-inch FHD+ (1,900 x 1,200 pixels) Eye Comfort TFT LCD display, which will be rated at up to 400 nits of peak brightness. The tablet will carry TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certifications. The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, with 1080p video recording support.
It will house a 7,700mAh battery with 22.5W wired fast charging powers the device. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. The MatePad SE 11 will measure 252.3mm in length, 163.8mm in width, and 6.9mm in thickness. It will weigh 475 grams.
Pricing and Availability
According to Flipkart’s official listing, the MatePad 11.5 will be priced at Rs 33,999, and the MatePad SE 11 will cost Rs 18,499. It is worth noting that the effective prices of these tablets may receive bank discounts, cashback offers, and other introductory deals. Both tablets will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart.