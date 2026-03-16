Huawei Is Returning To India With The Launch Of A New Tablet Next Month
Huawei is set to make a comeback in India with a new device, expected to be the MatePad 11.5 (2026) tablet, launched in Chinathi 2025.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Huawei, a major Chinese tech giant, is all set to make an official return in India with a new product. This is confirmed by Flipkart, one of India’s largest e-commerce platforms. A dedicated microsite shows a teaser image of the upcoming product with a tagline “Handy All-rounder”, followed by “Coming Soon only on Flipkart”.
When looked at closely, the teaser image confirms that the new product will be a tablet. The shape and dimensions of the upcoming device are identical to the Huawei MatePad 11.5, which was recently launched in China in December 2025.
The dedicated Huawei store page on Flipkart for the upcoming Huawei device shows “Thank You! For Visitng this page, Launching Soon!” However, the exact launch date of the product is yet to be confirmed.
The launch of this upcoming tablet will mark the official return of Huawei to India.
Huawei: India and US scenario
Huawei did not launch its tablet in India for more than five years, as the Huawei MatePad T8 was the last one the Chinese tech giant had introduced in September 2020. It was introduced in the country at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. However, the Chinese tech giant introduced the Band 10 smartwatch in India last year.
Meanwhile, Huawei has not officially sold its products in the United States (US), following the company's being blacklisted in 2019. However, people in the US can still purchase their older or international products via third-party sellers.
Huawei MatePad 11.5
According to Huawei’s official global website, the MatePad 11.5 measures 177.53mm in length, 262.63mm in width, and 6.1mm in thickness. It weighs 515 grams. The tablet features an 11.5-inch (2456 x 1600 resolution) TFT LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 256 ppi pixel density, 16.7 million colour depth, and 10-point multi-touch.
It features 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The tablet boasts a 13MP single rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and Auto Focus (AF), which can capture an image of 4160 × 3120 pixels (4:3 aspect ratio) and record videos up to 1920 × 1080 pixels (or FHD).
It packs a 10,100mAh battery with 10V/4A charging support. For connectivity, the tablet features WiFi (up to 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, BLE, SBC, AAC, OTG support, and more. It includes an ambient light sensor, a gravity sensor, and a hall sensor. The tablet features two microphones and four speakers.
The MatePad 11.5 runs Huawei’s native HarmonyOS 4.3 operating system.