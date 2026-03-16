ETV Bharat / technology

Huawei Is Returning To India With The Launch Of A New Tablet Next Month

Hyderabad: Huawei, a major Chinese tech giant, is all set to make an official return in India with a new product. This is confirmed by Flipkart, one of India’s largest e-commerce platforms. A dedicated microsite shows a teaser image of the upcoming product with a tagline “Handy All-rounder”, followed by “Coming Soon only on Flipkart”.

When looked at closely, the teaser image confirms that the new product will be a tablet. The shape and dimensions of the upcoming device are identical to the Huawei MatePad 11.5, which was recently launched in China in December 2025.

The dedicated Huawei store page on Flipkart for the upcoming Huawei device shows “Thank You! For Visitng this page, Launching Soon!” However, the exact launch date of the product is yet to be confirmed.

The launch of this upcoming tablet will mark the official return of Huawei to India.

Teaser image of the upcoming tablet. (Image Credit: Flipkart)

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