ETV Bharat / technology

Huawei And Xiaomi Unveil New Foldable Phones Ahead Of 2026 Apple Event

Hyderabad: Huawei and Xiaomi have launched new top-end foldable smartphones on Monday, September 7, 2026, turning up the heat in China's premium phone market just days before Apple reveals its newest iPhones.

Huawei revealed its Mate XT2 Series, a triple-fold phone that becomes a tablet-sized screen when fully unfolded. It is powered by the company's own Kirin 9050 Pro chipset. The foldable device comes with a new hinge design, better water resistance, and a privacy screen that stops people nearby from peeking at the display, similar to the one found on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Prices start at 19,000 yuan (around Rs 2.67 lakh) for the base model and go up to 24,999 yuan (around Rs 3.51 lakh) for the top-spec variant. The phones go on sale on September 12, 2026.

Huawei executive Richard Yu said pricing has been difficult because memory costs have shot up. He said the company used a lot of new technology, which added heavily to costs.

Huawei said its new chip design Kirin 9050 Pro offers more computing power while using less energy. The technology called LogicFolding forms part of the firm's "Tau Scaling Law", a plan announced in May to help Huawei work around US restrictions on advanced tech.