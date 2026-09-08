Huawei And Xiaomi Unveil New Foldable Phones Ahead Of 2026 Apple Event
Huawei and Xiaomi launched new premium foldable phones in China, raising the stakes in China's handset market just before Apple's expected iPhone launch.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Huawei and Xiaomi have launched new top-end foldable smartphones on Monday, September 7, 2026, turning up the heat in China's premium phone market just days before Apple reveals its newest iPhones.
Huawei revealed its Mate XT2 Series, a triple-fold phone that becomes a tablet-sized screen when fully unfolded. It is powered by the company's own Kirin 9050 Pro chipset. The foldable device comes with a new hinge design, better water resistance, and a privacy screen that stops people nearby from peeking at the display, similar to the one found on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Huawei launches the new tri-fold Mate XT 2 featuring Kirin 9050 Pro, the world's first chip with LogicFolding architecture. Mr. Yu, Huawei Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Consumer BG, shared the key capabilities of the groundbreaking Kirin 9050… pic.twitter.com/dTxKJ0HUOe— Huawei (@Huawei) September 7, 2026
Prices start at 19,000 yuan (around Rs 2.67 lakh) for the base model and go up to 24,999 yuan (around Rs 3.51 lakh) for the top-spec variant. The phones go on sale on September 12, 2026.
Huawei executive Richard Yu said pricing has been difficult because memory costs have shot up. He said the company used a lot of new technology, which added heavily to costs.
Huawei said its new chip design Kirin 9050 Pro offers more computing power while using less energy. The technology called LogicFolding forms part of the firm's "Tau Scaling Law", a plan announced in May to help Huawei work around US restrictions on advanced tech.
Xiaomi 18 Fold
Separately, Xiaomi also launched its most expensive phone yet, the Xiaomi 18 Fold. Similar to the earlier-launched Galaxy Z Fold8, the Xiaomi 18 Fold uses a medium-fold design, staying passport-sized when shut, and able to run three apps side by side when unfolded.
Xiaomi's chief executive, Lei Jun, said the foldable beats Apple's product in several ways. He said it weighs 219 grams and is just 5.02mm thick when unfolded, making it lighter than the top-spec model iPhone 17 Pro Max.
WE ARE LIVE NOW!— Lei Jun (@leijun) September 7, 2026
Join me live as I introduce the new Xiaomi SkyNomad series, alongside the Xiaomi 18 Fold, Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max, and the debut of the XRING O3 flagship processor.
Let's get started!https://t.co/MAxj5X46cy
In terms of performance, the Xiaomi 18 Fold equips the company's own XRing O3 AI chipset, which is claimed to offer faster response time than Apple's A19 Pro processor. The RAM is made using DRAM chips from the Chinese company CXMT.
The Xiaomi 18 Fold's prices start at 10,999 yuan (around Rs 1.54 lakh) and go up to 14,999 yuan (around Rs 2.11 lakh). Lei admitted memory prices are high but said the phone still offers good value.
Apple is set to host its annual launch event, Apple Event, for 2026 on September 9, Wednesday, tomorrow. According to reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone, iPhone Ultra. Reports suggest that the book-style foldable phone will have a 5.5-inch outer screen when folded and a 7.8-inch inner display when completely unfolded. It is said to be 4.5mm thick when open, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold8. It could feature an A20 Pro chipset, side-mounted Touch ID, and a crease-less display. The price of the iPhone Ultra is expected to start around $2,000 (around Rs 1.88 lakh).
According to research firm IDC, Huawei led China's smartphone market in the second quarter with a 22.6 per cent share, ahead of Apple on 18.1 per cent and Xiaomi on 12.4 per cent. Huawei was even further ahead in the foldable phones, taking 68 per cent of all foldable shipments in China during the same period, based on data from Smart Analytics Global.