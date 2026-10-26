ETV Bharat / technology

How To Turn Off Personalised AI And Stop Google From Using Your Personal Email And Photos To Serve Targeted Ads

Hyderabad: Google has changed its privacy policy, and it could affect how a user's personal data is used for advertising. If a user uses personalised Artificial Intelligence (AI) features in Search or Gemini, the company may now use their activity on other connected Google services to show them targeted ads. Let's see what has changed and how to stop it.

The Mountain View-based tech giant updated its privacy policy on October 16, 2026. It says users can let services such as Search or Gemini Apps use data from other Google services, including Google Photos, Gmail, and Drive. Google says this gives users a more personalised experience.

The policy gives an example: Search may process some of the data users allow it to see, to personalise content, including ads. Google says it does not show personalised ads based on their Drive, Gmail, or Photos content unless they choose to make that data available to other Google services that support such ads. The change was first reported by Android Authority.

Why this matters?

The feature behind this is called Personal Intelligence. Google launched it in Gemini in January 2026. It lets users connect services such as Gmail, Google Photos, and YouTube, so the AI can give more personalised answers.

By default, Gmail, Drive, and Photos content is not used to personalise ads. With the new update, users can choose to share their photos or emails with AI Mode and other Search tools through Personal Intelligence. In that case, the data used to shape the AI's answers could also be used as a signal for targeted ads.

The feature is rolling out in a beta version to eligible users aged over 19 worldwide. It is not available in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, the United Kingdom (UK) or Nigeria.

How to turn it off?

Here are the simple steps to turn off personalised AI for Google:

Step 1: Open your Google Account settings.

Step 2: Navigate to the Data and privacy tab.