ETV Bharat / technology

Tired Of ChatGPT? Now You Can Transfer Your Chats To Gemini Or Claude - Here's How

Hyderabad: Google recently updated its Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, Gemini, which now allows users to easily switch between AI chatbot services like ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity. Users can now easily transfer their chats and personal information, helping them to continue their old conversations without starting from scratch.

Google states, “We're introducing the ability to import your full chat history, too. To reflect this evolution, we’re also renaming our “past chats” feature to “memory,” a change you’ll see rolling out in the app over the next few weeks.” The tech giant also mentions that users can simply upload a ZIP file of their chat history from other AI chatbot services and seamlessly start from where they left off. They can search their past conversation threads and continue building on them within Gemini.

How to transfer chat history from ChatGPT to Gemini

Users can import their AI chat history by first exporting the data from their current AI chatbot service. They can find the export option in the AI app’s settings under Data controls or Privacy. Once a user downloads their chat history, they can upload it directly into Gemini to bring their AI history to the platform.

Here are the steps to import chat history from ChatGPT:

Step 1: Open the ChatGPT app or website.

Step 2: Go to Settings.

Step 3: Select Data Controls.

Step 4: Tap Export Data.

OpenAI will send an email to users with a link to a ZIP file.

Here are the steps to import chat history from Claude:

Step 1: Open the Claude app or website.

Step 2: Go to Settings.

Step 3: Select Privacy.

Step 4: Tap Export Data.

Anthropic will send an email to users with a link to a ZIP file.