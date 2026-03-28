Tired Of ChatGPT? Now You Can Transfer Your Chats To Gemini Or Claude - Here's How
Users can now switch from ChatGPT and transfer their chat history to either Gemini or Claude without losing old chats and personal information.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google recently updated its Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, Gemini, which now allows users to easily switch between AI chatbot services like ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity. Users can now easily transfer their chats and personal information, helping them to continue their old conversations without starting from scratch.
Google states, “We're introducing the ability to import your full chat history, too. To reflect this evolution, we’re also renaming our “past chats” feature to “memory,” a change you’ll see rolling out in the app over the next few weeks.” The tech giant also mentions that users can simply upload a ZIP file of their chat history from other AI chatbot services and seamlessly start from where they left off. They can search their past conversation threads and continue building on them within Gemini.
Switching to Gemini from other AI apps just got easier.— Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) March 26, 2026
Starting to roll out today on desktop, you can now bring your preferences and chat history into Gemini, so you can pick up right where you left off in just a few clicks. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/zlR1XceNkU
How to transfer chat history from ChatGPT to Gemini
Users can import their AI chat history by first exporting the data from their current AI chatbot service. They can find the export option in the AI app’s settings under Data controls or Privacy. Once a user downloads their chat history, they can upload it directly into Gemini to bring their AI history to the platform.
Here are the steps to import chat history from ChatGPT:
Step 1: Open the ChatGPT app or website.
Step 2: Go to Settings.
Step 3: Select Data Controls.
Step 4: Tap Export Data.
OpenAI will send an email to users with a link to a ZIP file.
Here are the steps to import chat history from Claude:
Step 1: Open the Claude app or website.
Step 2: Go to Settings.
Step 3: Select Privacy.
Step 4: Tap Export Data.
Anthropic will send an email to users with a link to a ZIP file.
Once users receive the ZIP file, they can import their chat history by following the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Open the Gemini website or app.
Step 2: Go to Settings.
Step 3: Click on Import memory to Gemini.
Step 4: Under the import chats section, tap Add and upload the ZIP file you have downloaded.
Note: The ZIP file must not be more than 5GB.
Users can view imported chats in Gemini’s side panel on the left, marked with a special import icon. It is worth noting that images and files generated in the previous AI chatbot service will not be included.
How to transfer your information from ChatGPT to Claude
Earlier this month, Anthropic announced the introduction of a new import tool. It allows users to transfer their chat history and context from other AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Perplexity.
Memory is now available on the free plan.— Claude (@claudeai) March 2, 2026
We've also made it easier to import saved memories into Claude.
You can export them whenever you want. pic.twitter.com/6994lxNjo2
To transfer ChatGPT data to Claude, users are required to export their chat history or memories from OpenAI and import them into Claude’s memory or projects. Users can export chat history from ChatGPT by following the steps mentioned above. Once the ZIP file with chat history is received, users can extract it and upload individual JSON files or text files of specific chats into Claude Projects to give it context.
Here are the steps to transfer information to Claude:
Step 1: Open the Claude website or app.
Step 2: Go to Settings.
Step 3: Tap on Capabilities.
Step 4: Click Memory and ensure that it is enabled.
This allows Claude to retain context across users' conversations. Once this is done, users can start a new chat and paste a summary of their preferences. Instead of uploading raw chat logs, they can prompt Claude to analyse the content. This means that users can ask the AI chatbot to review the summary of their preferences and update Claude’s memory accordingly.
It is worth noting that users should avoid pasting large and unstructured logs directly. Instead, they should extract keypoints and provide them in a clear format. Once the information is submitted, ask Claude to recall what it has stored, helping users verify their saved preferences.