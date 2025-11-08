ETV Bharat / technology

How To Spot A Hidden Camera In Your Hotel Room Or Vacation Rental: Tips, What To Do

Hyderabad: It is not uncommon to hear about hotel owners getting arrested due to the discovery of hidden cameras in guest rooms. People cannot entirely avoid staying in hotels due to work or leisure. So, to ensure their privacy and security, people must be vigilant about hidden cameras in hotel rooms and vacation rentals. First of all, an individual, whether a female or male, must trust their instincts if something feels off and investigate discreetly. If they find a hidden camera, they must always prioritise their safety over confronting or tampering with suspicious devices. Let's take a look at some tips that can help you find hidden cameras, common places where they can be located, and what to do once you spot one.

What does a hidden camera look like?

Hidden cameras are significantly smaller in size compared to regular security cameras. The lenses of these cameras can usually be held between thumb and forefinger, as they are rarely bigger than one or two inches in diameter.

Hidden cameras are available for purchase in retail markets. But there is a high chance they might be custom-made rather than bought from the market, as they allow the user to easily conceal them within objects.

When searching for hidden cameras, individuals must know what they are looking for. Hidden cameras usually lack proper casing, so the wiring, circuit board, and other components will be visible inside wherever it is installed. Since it needs to be powered at all times, the most common places a hidden camera is found include power outlets, smoke detectors, and alarms.

How to spot hidden cameras?

Conduct a thorough visual scan of the environment: The first and most basic step in detecting hidden cameras is to carefully inspect the surroundings. Take an ample amount of time to visually assess the area, and pay close attention to objects that seem out of place. In many cases, hidden cameras are poorly concealed—wires, lenses, or circuitry may be partially exposed or awkwardly positioned. This is why a simple but deliberate visual check can be surprisingly effective in identifying surveillance devices.

Examine keyholes, small openings, and unusual objects: Once the initial scan is done, pay close attention to keyholes, tiny gaps, or oddly placed objects that could conceal a camera lens. Hidden cameras are often tucked inside small openings along walls, doors, or furniture. Don’t rely solely on sight; use fingers to feel around these areas, checking for smooth glass surfaces or lens-like textures that may be hidden from view. This tactile inspection can reveal devices that a visual check might miss.

Detect hidden cameras using a radio frequency (RF) detector: An RF detector is a specialised device that identifies hidden cameras by sensing the radio frequency signals they emit. While this tool may not be readily available to everyone, it's worth mentioning due to its effectiveness. RF detectors can uncover even the most discreet and professionally concealed surveillance equipment, making them a valuable resource when a thorough sweep is necessary.

Use a mobile phone camera or infrared detector: One of the quickest ways to detect infrared (IR) cameras is by using a mobile phone. Simply turn on the phone’s camera and slowly scan the room, especially around suspicious or unusual objects. If small, bright red or white dots appear on the screen—often invisible to the naked eye—this may indicate the presence of infrared light emitted by hidden cameras. These IR signals are commonly used by cameras for night vision, making this method especially useful in low-light environments.