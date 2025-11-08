How To Spot A Hidden Camera In Your Hotel Room Or Vacation Rental: Tips, What To Do
Find out how to spot a hidden camera, common places where such devices could be installed, and what to do once you find one.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: It is not uncommon to hear about hotel owners getting arrested due to the discovery of hidden cameras in guest rooms. People cannot entirely avoid staying in hotels due to work or leisure. So, to ensure their privacy and security, people must be vigilant about hidden cameras in hotel rooms and vacation rentals. First of all, an individual, whether a female or male, must trust their instincts if something feels off and investigate discreetly. If they find a hidden camera, they must always prioritise their safety over confronting or tampering with suspicious devices. Let's take a look at some tips that can help you find hidden cameras, common places where they can be located, and what to do once you spot one.
What does a hidden camera look like?
Hidden cameras are significantly smaller in size compared to regular security cameras. The lenses of these cameras can usually be held between thumb and forefinger, as they are rarely bigger than one or two inches in diameter.
Hidden cameras are available for purchase in retail markets. But there is a high chance they might be custom-made rather than bought from the market, as they allow the user to easily conceal them within objects.
When searching for hidden cameras, individuals must know what they are looking for. Hidden cameras usually lack proper casing, so the wiring, circuit board, and other components will be visible inside wherever it is installed. Since it needs to be powered at all times, the most common places a hidden camera is found include power outlets, smoke detectors, and alarms.
How to spot hidden cameras?
Conduct a thorough visual scan of the environment: The first and most basic step in detecting hidden cameras is to carefully inspect the surroundings. Take an ample amount of time to visually assess the area, and pay close attention to objects that seem out of place. In many cases, hidden cameras are poorly concealed—wires, lenses, or circuitry may be partially exposed or awkwardly positioned. This is why a simple but deliberate visual check can be surprisingly effective in identifying surveillance devices.
Examine keyholes, small openings, and unusual objects: Once the initial scan is done, pay close attention to keyholes, tiny gaps, or oddly placed objects that could conceal a camera lens. Hidden cameras are often tucked inside small openings along walls, doors, or furniture. Don’t rely solely on sight; use fingers to feel around these areas, checking for smooth glass surfaces or lens-like textures that may be hidden from view. This tactile inspection can reveal devices that a visual check might miss.
Detect hidden cameras using a radio frequency (RF) detector: An RF detector is a specialised device that identifies hidden cameras by sensing the radio frequency signals they emit. While this tool may not be readily available to everyone, it's worth mentioning due to its effectiveness. RF detectors can uncover even the most discreet and professionally concealed surveillance equipment, making them a valuable resource when a thorough sweep is necessary.
Use a mobile phone camera or infrared detector: One of the quickest ways to detect infrared (IR) cameras is by using a mobile phone. Simply turn on the phone’s camera and slowly scan the room, especially around suspicious or unusual objects. If small, bright red or white dots appear on the screen—often invisible to the naked eye—this may indicate the presence of infrared light emitted by hidden cameras. These IR signals are commonly used by cameras for night vision, making this method especially useful in low-light environments.
Use a flashlight to spot reflective camera lenses: Similar to using a phone camera to detect infrared light, a flashlight can help reveal hidden cameras by exposing reflective surfaces. Turn off all the lights in the room to create a dark environment, then slowly sweep the area using the flashlight. Watch closely for small glimmers or reflections—these may indicate the presence of a camera lens. This simple technique is especially useful as a final step in inspection, helping you catch devices that might otherwise go unnoticed.
Scan Wi-Fi network for suspicious devices: Some hidden cameras operate via Wi-Fi, allowing remote monitoring. If such a device is connected to the same network, it may be detectable via a wireless network scan. To spot them, download a network scanning app from through smartphone’s app store by searching for “network scanner”. Once installed, follow the app’s instructions to initiate a scan. Ensure that the phone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network the person wants to inspect. As the scan runs, review the list of connected devices and look for unfamiliar or suspicious names, such as “IP camera” or generic device labels.
Places where hidden cameras are commonly found
The good news is that since a hidden camera needs a power source to operate, there are fewer places where it can be located. Knowing what those common locations are makes it easier to find them quickly. Places where hidden cameras are commonly located are as follows:
Electronic Devices: Telephones, power outlets, and other electronic devices are ideal hiding places for spy cameras due to their constant access to power. This allows the camera to operate continuously, 24/7. Retail spy cameras often use USB ports for charging. Devices powered through USB—such as memory sticks, phone chargers, and even Wi-Fi routers—are frequently used as camera disguises.
Smoke Detectors and Alarm Systems: Smoke detectors, carbon monoxide alarms, and similar devices offer both concealment and a reliable power source via internal batteries. Their placement on ceilings provides a wide-angle view of the room while remaining difficult to access or inspect closely. These features make them a popular choice for hidden surveillance.
Mirrors: Two-way mirrors can serve as covert windows for hidden cameras. To check for this, shine a flashlight at various angles or turn off all lights and inspect the mirror closely. A camera placed behind the transparent side of a two-way mirror is nearly invisible from a distance, making this a subtle but effective hiding spot.
Toilets and Bathrooms: Bathrooms are, unfortunately, common targets for illicit surveillance, often driven by motives such as voyeurism, extortion, or unauthorised data collection. Waterproof cameras may be embedded in toilet seats or drilled into porcelain surfaces, making them hard to detect from above. It's important to note that any form of surveillance in bathrooms—whether hidden or openly installed—is illegal.
What to do when you find a hidden camera?
If an individual comes across an object that resembles a hidden camera, microphone, or tracking device, follow these steps to ensure their safety and preserve evidence:
- Document the device: Take a clear photo of the object without touching it. Even if it turns out to be harmless, avoiding contact helps preserve potential fingerprints or other forensic evidence.
- Record identifying details: If the device has a brand name, model number, or serial code, write it down. These details can help to identify the object through a quick keyword or image search online.
- Exit immediately and contact authorities: If a person is staying in a hotel room or a vacation rental, leave the premises as soon as possible. Do not confront the host or owner, as this might put the person at risk. Instead, contact the police immediately to report the discovery.