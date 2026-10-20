ETV Bharat / technology

How To Save Your Instagram Photos And Videos To Your Phone

To save a story, press the Save button from the three-dot menu and it will immediately appear in the camera roll. ( Image Credit: Meta )

Hyderabad: Instagram is one of the world's most popular apps for sharing photos and short videos. It began as a photo-sharing app, but it is now one of the biggest platforms for short videos, known as Reels. Many people delete their posts from the phone after sharing them on Instagram to free up storage.

Later, when they want those photos or videos back in the gallery, many do not know how to do it. In fact, users can easily download any post or story from Instagram. Here is how.

How to save a photo or video from a post?

Step 1: Open the Instagram app.

Step 2: Tap your profile picture at the bottom right of the screen.

Step 3: Select the photo or video you want to save.

Step 4: Tap the Share button.

Step 5: Tap the Download button.

The photo or video will be saved to the user's phone camera roll.

How to save Instagram Reels (Image Credit: Meta)

How to save every post automatically?

If a person wants to automatically save every post they share, here are the steps:

Step 1: Go to your profile page, tap the three lines or the more options menu at the top right.

Step 2: Scroll down to the Your App and Media section.