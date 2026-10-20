How To Save Your Instagram Photos And Videos To Your Phone
Users can save photos and videos they have posted on Instagram to their phone gallery in a few easy steps. Here's how.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Instagram is one of the world's most popular apps for sharing photos and short videos. It began as a photo-sharing app, but it is now one of the biggest platforms for short videos, known as Reels. Many people delete their posts from the phone after sharing them on Instagram to free up storage.
Later, when they want those photos or videos back in the gallery, many do not know how to do it. In fact, users can easily download any post or story from Instagram. Here is how.
How to save a photo or video from a post?
Step 1: Open the Instagram app.
Step 2: Tap your profile picture at the bottom right of the screen.
Step 3: Select the photo or video you want to save.
Step 4: Tap the Share button.
Step 5: Tap the Download button.
The photo or video will be saved to the user's phone camera roll.
How to save every post automatically?
If a person wants to automatically save every post they share, here are the steps:
Step 1: Go to your profile page, tap the three lines or the more options menu at the top right.
Step 2: Scroll down to the Your App and Media section.
Step 3: Tap Archiving and downloading.
Step 4: Turn on Saving to camera roll.
Once this is done, everything users post from their Instagram account will be saved straight to their gallery.
How to save your stories?
If users want to save the photos or videos they have shared in their stories, follow these steps:
Step 1: Open the Instagram app.
Step 2: Tap your profile picture in the stories section at the top left.
Step 3: Keep tapping the screen until you reach the story you want to save.
Step 4: Tap the three-dot more menu at the bottom right.
Step 5: Tap Save.
The story will be saved to the user's phone camera roll.
All these methods are simple. Users only need to open the Instagram app and follow the steps above to save any post or story to their phone gallery. Users can delete them from their phone later and bring them back whenever they need them.