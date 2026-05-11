Want To Run LLMs Locally On Your Laptop For Free? Here's How To Do It
Running LLMs locally on your laptop is now easy. Here are the steps that offer private and offline access to LLMs with zero subscription costs.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
LLMs are advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems that are designed to understand, generate, and process human-like text by analysing massive datasets. These systems are built on deep learning and transformer architectures — deep learning models that process a sequence of data in parallel rather than in sequence. LLMs became mainstream in late 2022, primarily with the release of OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, which runs on the GPT-3.5 AI model. This was because the US-based AI company brought the technology to a wider section of people, which was accessible via a conversational chat interface.
Previously, running LLMs was a thing that only researchers and developers would do. However, nowadays, anyone with a personal laptop can run an LLM. Thanks to a growing range of accessible tools, anyone can now download and operate powerful AI models on their own machine — without cloud platforms, external APIs, or recurring subscription fees. So, let's see how anyone can run LLMs on your personal laptop.
Why Run an LLM Locally?
A local LLM setup means the model runs entirely on your own hardware, whether a desktop or laptop, rather than on remote servers. This eliminates the need to transmit data to third-party services, making it a privacy-first approach where sensitive inputs — such as personal notes, proprietary documents, or research data — never leave your device.
Beyond privacy, the advantages include offline functionality, no API usage fees after the initial setup, and the freedom to choose from a range of models based on performance, size, or use case. Developers and researchers also benefit from being able to test models freely without restrictions imposed by host platforms.
Two Free Tools to Get Started
Ollama and LM Studio are the two widely used tools to make local LLM deployment direct. Ollama is widely regarded as the simpler of the two. Available on macOS, Windows, and Linux, it allows users to browse available models, download them via a basic command, and begin interacting through a chat interface similar to tools like ChatGPT or Claude. Model sizes vary — some exceed 10 GB — so adequate RAM and storage are important considerations.
On the other hand, LM Studio is a desktop application that offers a more advanced experience, resembling an integrated development environment (IDE). It provides detailed controls, model management tools, and performance insights such as token usage and response generation times. It is particularly well-suited to users who want a deeper understanding of how models process queries.
Hardware Requirements
Running LLMs locally is resource-intensive. A minimum of 8 GB of RAM is required, though 16 GB or more is strongly recommended. Storage requirements typically range from 50 GB to 100 GB or above, with 1 TB or more advisable for users planning to run multiple models such as Llama 3, Mistral, or Qwen. A dedicated GPU is optional but improves response speeds considerably, particularly for larger models.
How to run LLM locally using Ollama and LM Studio
Ollama
Step 1: Open your favourite web browser and visit the Ollama's official website (ollama.com) and download the installer for your operating system (OS) (Windows, Mac, or Linux).
Step 2: Run the downloaded file and follow the prompts to install the application.
Step 3: Open your computer's terminal (PowerShell/Command Prompt on Windows or Terminal on Mac).
Step 4: Type ollama run llama3 (or your preferred model name) and press Enter.
Step 5: On the first run, wait for the app to download the model files to your laptop.
Step 6: Now start typing your prompts directly into the terminal after the >>> symbol appears.
Step 7: Type /bye and press Enter when you are finished to close the session.
LM Studio
Step 1: Visit the LM Studio (lmstudio.ai) website to download the installer for your OS (Windows, Mac, or Linux) and run it.
Step 2: Open the app and use the Search Bar (the magnifying glass icon) to find an AI model like "Llama 3" or "Mistral".
Step 3: On the right side, you will see different versions (quantisations) of the model. Pick one that is marked as "Likely to fit in memory" (usually green) for the best performance.
Step 4: Click the Download button next to your chosen version and wait for the progress bar at the bottom to finish.
Step 5: Click the AI Chat icon (the speech bubble) on the left sidebar, then click the "Select a model to load" dropdown at the top to select your downloaded model.
Step 6: Once the top bar turns green, you can start chatting just like you would with ChatGPT.
Step 7: If you have a dedicated graphics card, toggle the GPU Offload switch in the right-hand settings panel to make the AI respond much faster.
Limitations to Keep in Mind
Local LLMs don't come without trade-offs. Performance will generally fall short of cloud-based models, download sizes can be substantial, and access to the latest proprietary models remains limited. It is also worth noting that not all locally runnable models are fully open-source — while many, including Llama 3, Mistral, and Qwen, permit local and private use, some come with open weights only, meaning training data and source code are not made available. Certain models also restrict commercial use even when run locally.
The growing interest in local LLMs reflects a wider move away from centralised AI platforms towards user-controlled systems, driven by concerns over data privacy and reliance on large technology providers. As hardware continues to improve and tools such as Ollama and LM Studio lower the barrier to entry, local AI is becoming a practical and increasingly relevant alternative — particularly for those who place privacy and autonomy above access to cutting-edge cloud features.