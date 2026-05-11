ETV Bharat / technology

Want To Run LLMs Locally On Your Laptop For Free? Here's How To Do It

LLMs are advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems that are designed to understand, generate, and process human-like text by analysing massive datasets. These systems are built on deep learning and transformer architectures — deep learning models that process a sequence of data in parallel rather than in sequence. LLMs became mainstream in late 2022, primarily with the release of OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, which runs on the GPT-3.5 AI model. This was because the US-based AI company brought the technology to a wider section of people, which was accessible via a conversational chat interface.

Previously, running LLMs was a thing that only researchers and developers would do. However, nowadays, anyone with a personal laptop can run an LLM. Thanks to a growing range of accessible tools, anyone can now download and operate powerful AI models on their own machine — without cloud platforms, external APIs, or recurring subscription fees. So, let's see how anyone can run LLMs on your personal laptop.

Why Run an LLM Locally?

A local LLM setup means the model runs entirely on your own hardware, whether a desktop or laptop, rather than on remote servers. This eliminates the need to transmit data to third-party services, making it a privacy-first approach where sensitive inputs — such as personal notes, proprietary documents, or research data — never leave your device.

Beyond privacy, the advantages include offline functionality, no API usage fees after the initial setup, and the freedom to choose from a range of models based on performance, size, or use case. Developers and researchers also benefit from being able to test models freely without restrictions imposed by host platforms.

Two Free Tools to Get Started

Ollama and LM Studio are the two widely used tools to make local LLM deployment direct. Ollama is widely regarded as the simpler of the two. Available on macOS, Windows, and Linux, it allows users to browse available models, download them via a basic command, and begin interacting through a chat interface similar to tools like ChatGPT or Claude. Model sizes vary — some exceed 10 GB — so adequate RAM and storage are important considerations.

On the other hand, LM Studio is a desktop application that offers a more advanced experience, resembling an integrated development environment (IDE). It provides detailed controls, model management tools, and performance insights such as token usage and response generation times. It is particularly well-suited to users who want a deeper understanding of how models process queries.

Hardware Requirements

Running LLMs locally is resource-intensive. A minimum of 8 GB of RAM is required, though 16 GB or more is strongly recommended. Storage requirements typically range from 50 GB to 100 GB or above, with 1 TB or more advisable for users planning to run multiple models such as Llama 3, Mistral, or Qwen. A dedicated GPU is optional but improves response speeds considerably, particularly for larger models.

How to run LLM locally using Ollama and LM Studio

Ollama

Step 1: Open your favourite web browser and visit the Ollama's official website (ollama.com) and download the installer for your operating system (OS) (Windows, Mac, or Linux).

Step 2: Run the downloaded file and follow the prompts to install the application.

Step 3: Open your computer's terminal (PowerShell/Command Prompt on Windows or Terminal on Mac).