ISRO Set To Launch GSLV-F17/EOS-5 Space Mission On September 4: How To Register To Watch It In Person
ISRO will launch EOS-5, the first-ever imaging satellite, on September 4 via the GSLV-F17 rocket. Here's how to register to watch the launch in person.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially announced the launch of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) F17 rocket in a space mission on September 4, 2026.
The GSLV-F17 will carry an Earth Observation Satellite-5 (EOS-5), also known as Geo-Imaging Satellite-1A (GISAT-1A).
The successful execution of this space mission will enable India to deploy its first-ever imaging satellite to operate from a geosynchronous orbit — a path around the Earth where a satellite takes exactly 24 hours to complete one full revolution, matching the Earth's speed of rotation.
GSLV-F17/EOS-05 Mission is scheduled for launch on 04 Sept 2026 at 02:55 AM IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota.— ISRO (@isro) August 31, 2026
Launch enthusiasts and visitors can witness the mission from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC SHAR by registering online at:https://t.co/vjNE4RyJYD…
ISRO GSLV-F17/EOS-5: When and where will the launch occur?
The GSLV-F17/EOS-5's launch will be launched on Friday, September 4, 2026, at 2:55 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) from the second launch pad (SLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR), Andhra Pradesh.
ISRO GSLV-F17/EOS-5: How to register for the event?
To witness the launch event live, ISRO allows launch enthusiasts and visitors to see the mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre's Launch View Gallery. However, only people who have registered for the event will be able to enter the space centre and watch the launch of GSLV-F17 in person.
So, let's see how to register for SDSC's Launch View Gallery:
Step 1: Open your favourite web browser.
Step 2: Type ISRO Launch Witness Pass or ISRO Launch View Gallery Portal.
Step 3: Once the website is open, select the "CLICK HERE FOR REGISTERING TO WITNESS THE LAUNCH" tab at the bottom of the webpage.
Step 4: Enter your valid email ID and the CAPTCHA present on the webpage.
Step 5: Go to your email and click the confirmation link sent to your inbox to proceed with the booking.
Step 6: Fill in the visit details for an individual or institute visit. Enter the number of attendees and provide travel and vehicle details, if applicable.
Visitors are advised to carry a valid government-issued photo ID, like an Aadhaar card or driver's license, for entry verification. For institutional groups, an official authorisation letter from the institute's head is required.
People who are not able to visit the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in person can view the launch of the GSLV-F17 space mission live via ISRO's official YouTube channel. The link is embedded below.
What is GSLV-F17 and EOS-05?
The GSLV-F17 will be the 19th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle. It will be 51.7 metres in height. The rocket will have a lift-off mass of 420.5 tonnes and deploy the EOS-5 into space in three stages.
GSLV-F17 is said to have a 4-metre-diameter ogive payload fairing.
EOS-5, in addition to being India's first-ever imaging satellite, will help scientists monitor land and natural resources, track changes on Earth, and support various scientific and practical needs.