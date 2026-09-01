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ISRO Set To Launch GSLV-F17/EOS-5 Space Mission On September 4: How To Register To Watch It In Person

The GSLV-F17 will carry an Earth Observation Satellite-5 (EOS-5), also known as Geo-Imaging Satellite-1A (GISAT-1A). ( Image Credit: YouTube/ISRO )

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially announced the launch of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) F17 rocket in a space mission on September 4, 2026.

The GSLV-F17 will carry an Earth Observation Satellite-5 (EOS-5), also known as Geo-Imaging Satellite-1A (GISAT-1A).

The successful execution of this space mission will enable India to deploy its first-ever imaging satellite to operate from a geosynchronous orbit — a path around the Earth where a satellite takes exactly 24 hours to complete one full revolution, matching the Earth's speed of rotation.

ISRO GSLV-F17/EOS-5: When and where will the launch occur?

The GSLV-F17/EOS-5's launch will be launched on Friday, September 4, 2026, at 2:55 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) from the second launch pad (SLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR), Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO GSLV-F17/EOS-5: How to register for the event?

To witness the launch event live, ISRO allows launch enthusiasts and visitors to see the mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre's Launch View Gallery. However, only people who have registered for the event will be able to enter the space centre and watch the launch of GSLV-F17 in person.

So, let's see how to register for SDSC's Launch View Gallery:

Step 1: Open your favourite web browser.