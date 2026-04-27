How To Create Hair Style And Colour Analysis Graph Using Chatgpt Images 2.0
Here’s the guide to generate wardrobe and hairstyle charts suited to their skin tone and face type.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI recently released Images 2.0, an upgraded image generation tool in ChatGPT. It has evolved from a basic image generator into a reasoning-based feature that can browse the internet for real-time information to improve visual accuracy. The tool generates up to eight distinct images from one prompt. Images 2.0 now renders complex language scripts, including Hindi, Japanese, Korean, and others, and supports images up to 2K resolution — with 4K available in beta. It offers flexible aspect ratios from 3:1 ultra-wide to 1:3 tall, manages complex spatial instructions, and maintains consistent characters or styles across multiple frames. These capabilities make it well-suited for creating comics and storyboards.
How to generate wardrobe and hairstyle charts with Images 2.0?
Users online are utilising the Image 2.0 tool to create their own personalised skin tone and hairstyle analysis to know the best clothing shades and hairstyles suited for them. To get the personalised wardrobe colours and hairstyle charts, users are required to click their selfies and upload it the ChatGPT. Once the image is uploaded, users need to enter a prompt to get the desired results. For ease, here are three sample prompts that users can use to generate the wardrobe and hairstyle charts.
Prompt 1: “Using this portrait, create a diagram-first personal colour analysis. Use a clean grid or colour wheel layout. Place swatches of best-suited clothing colours next to the subject’s face for direct visual comparison. Include undertone, contrast level, and seasonal palette labels. Minimal text, icons only where needed, no paragraphs. High contrast, studio lighting, flat design style.”
Prompt 2: "Create a personal colour analysis graphic using this portrait. Show side-by-side clothing colour comparisons to highlight which colours suit the subject best, using clear swatches arranged in a clean grid. Make it visual-first, with short labels for undertone, seasonal palette, and contrast level only and no paragraphs. Use flat design, high contrast, and a white background."
Prompt 3: “Create a hairstyle analysis graphic using this portrait. Show side-by-side hairstyle comparisons to highlight which hairstyles suit the subject best, using clear face cutouts with different styles arranged in a clean grid. Make it visual-first, with short labels for face shape, hair texture match, and suitability only and no paragraphs. Use flat design, high contrast, and a white background.”
Here are the steps for chart generation:
Step 1: Open the ChatGPT app.
Step 2: Go to the “+” (Attach and Tools) menu.
Step 3: Upload your image.
Step 4: Type your prompt (or simply copy-paste the sample ones listed above).
Step 5: Once the image is generated, tap on it and click Save (present on the top-right corner of the screen).
Tips to get the best results
When clicking a selfie for the charts, users must try to capture it in a well-lit environment. Always save the AI-generated charts to your smartphone. Users can always enhance the prompts to get varied and better results.