ETV Bharat / technology

How To Create Hair Style And Colour Analysis Graph Using Chatgpt Images 2.0

Hyderabad: OpenAI recently released Images 2.0, an upgraded image generation tool in ChatGPT. It has evolved from a basic image generator into a reasoning-based feature that can browse the internet for real-time information to improve visual accuracy. The tool generates up to eight distinct images from one prompt. Images 2.0 now renders complex language scripts, including Hindi, Japanese, Korean, and others, and supports images up to 2K resolution — with 4K available in beta. It offers flexible aspect ratios from 3:1 ultra-wide to 1:3 tall, manages complex spatial instructions, and maintains consistent characters or styles across multiple frames. These capabilities make it well-suited for creating comics and storyboards.

How to generate wardrobe and hairstyle charts with Images 2.0?

Users online are utilising the Image 2.0 tool to create their own personalised skin tone and hairstyle analysis to know the best clothing shades and hairstyles suited for them. To get the personalised wardrobe colours and hairstyle charts, users are required to click their selfies and upload it the ChatGPT. Once the image is uploaded, users need to enter a prompt to get the desired results. For ease, here are three sample prompts that users can use to generate the wardrobe and hairstyle charts.

Sample wardrobe chart generated using Prompt 1 in ChatGPT (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

Prompt 1: “Using this portrait, create a diagram-first personal colour analysis. Use a clean grid or colour wheel layout. Place swatches of best-suited clothing colours next to the subject’s face for direct visual comparison. Include undertone, contrast level, and seasonal palette labels. Minimal text, icons only where needed, no paragraphs. High contrast, studio lighting, flat design style.”

Sample wardrobe chart generated using Prompt 2 in ChatGPT (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

Prompt 2: "Create a personal colour analysis graphic using this portrait. Show side-by-side clothing colour comparisons to highlight which colours suit the subject best, using clear swatches arranged in a clean grid. Make it visual-first, with short labels for undertone, seasonal palette, and contrast level only and no paragraphs. Use flat design, high contrast, and a white background."