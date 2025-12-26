ETV Bharat / technology

Google To Let You Change Your Gmail Address Without Losing Access To Emails And Files: Check Step-By-Step Guide

Before this update, users with third-party email addresses (@yahoo.com or @outloook.com) where able to change their Gmail addresses. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Google is finally allowing users to change their Gmail addresses. This means users will be able to change the part before @gmail.com, without losing access to their Google account, which stores their contacts, Drive files, emails, and photos.

Previously, users were required to create a brand new Gmail account if they wanted to change their email address. In a Hindi version of Google's support page, the tech giant explains the new feature, which also suggests that the rollout may begin in India or Hindi-speaking markets.

Under the new policy, users who change their address will keep their original address as an alias, meaning all the emails sent to the old address will continue to arrive in the inbox, and the original address will still work for signing in to Google services like Drive, Maps, and YouTube.

Google, before this update, allowed users with third-party email addresses to change them. This means that users who had not directly created an email ID in Gmail could change their email address. For instance, if a user’s Google account uses an email like yourname@yahoo.com or yourname@outlook.com, then the @yahoo, @outlook, and others are third-party email addresses. In contrast, the @gmail.com email address users had no option to change them.

How to change Gmail’s address?

Step 1: Open your Google Account