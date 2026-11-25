How Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Arjun Arunachalam Cracked The Code On Affordable Medical Imaging
Meet Arjun Arunachalam, the visionary engineer behind India's first indigenous, helium-free MRI scanner, and winner of the 2026 Ramoji Excellence Award in Science & Technology.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 6:38 AM IST
Vijayawada: If you ask most people what it takes to build a 1.5-Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner from the ground up, they will tell you it is a fool's errand. For decades, the global medical imaging market has been an impenetrable fortress guarded by a handful of multinational giants.
Designing the magnets, the radio-frequency systems, the precision electronics, and the image-reconstruction software requires billions in R&D and decades of institutional memory. In a country like India, where roughly 4,500 MRI machines serve a population that needs at least triple that number, and where a single scan can set a family back Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000, the default playbook has always been to import.
Arjun Arunachalam decided to tear up that playbook. At 46, the Bengaluru-based electrical engineer, former IIT Bombay professor, and founder of Voxelgrids Innovations Pvt Ltd has pulled off what many in the industry whispered was impossible: building India’s first commercially certified, indigenous 1.5-Tesla MRI scanner. Even more remarkably, his team engineered a helium-free magnet architecture that eliminates the need for scarce, expensive liquid helium: a bottleneck worsened by global supply chain shocks, slashing manufacturing costs by roughly 40% and cutting the machine's weight in half.
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Fresh off receiving the 2026 Ramoji Excellence Award in Science & Technology, Arunachalam sat down with ETV Bharat to dissect the decade-long grind of turning a 'crazy idea' into clinical reality. On November 16, 2026, at a glittering ceremony in Vijayawada, Arunachalam received the award from Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron, among others.
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The Myth of the 'Return' and the Harsh Truth About Respect
On paper, Arunachalam’s trajectory looks like the classic Silicon Valley homecoming. After earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Madras, he headed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for his master's and PhD in electrical engineering, followed by a stint as a research scientist at GE Global Research in Niskayuna, New York.
Yet when asked what motivated him to leave the comfort of American corporate research and return to India, he pushes back against the premise entirely. "My father was in the Indian Air Force, so I have lived all over the country and I never had any intention of really settling abroad," Arunachalam explains. "There was no motivation to return; I just never had a real motivation to live abroad ever. I went there for an education, and once I had the requisite experience, I was happy to come back and try something in India."
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Beneath that matter-of-fact pragmatism lies a much sharper conviction. Living and working in the West stripped away any illusions about how global prestige actually operates. "I think there is a very harsh truth that is staring us Indians in the face that we were ignoring: we need to stand on our own feet and build our own things. Only then do people really respect you," he says bluntly. "We think people respect us because we go abroad and make a contribution, but honestly, they do not. They are just happy to give you some respect on the surface of it, but really you need to build your own country and make your contribution in your own society."
Brain Drain Is Yesterday’s Problem
For years, conversations around Indian deep-tech have been dominated by hand-wringing over brain drain. Having taught as an assistant professor of electrical engineering at IIT Bombay before stepping into the trenches of entrepreneurship, Arunachalam has seen both sides of the talent pipeline, and he believes the narrative is completely outdated.
"Honestly, today if you ask me about brain drain, it is the exact opposite," he says. "Having been a professor at IIT, I can tell you that the best of talents are actually outside of these ecosystems and they do not leave India."
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To prove the point, he looks no further than his own engineering floor in Bengaluru's Peenya Industrial Estate. While his team includes a couple of graduates from the IITs and IISc, the vast majority come from tier-two engineering colleges. Several were rescued from the "bench" at major IT services firms, languishing on low salaries while waiting for routine assignments. "Their talent was being wasted," Arunachalam notes. "We need meaningful employment in the engineering sector as well. You can see how good they are and how they are contributing. They are not from the so-called top universities that we talk about on a daily basis, which proves my point that talent exists outside of the ecosystem today."
The Meeting With Ratan Tata That Changed Everything
If the talent was always there, the capital certainly wasn't. When Arunachalam started in academia, the seed grant available to an assistant professor at IIT Bombay was Rs 10 lakh, and if you weren't buying physical equipment, it was slashed to Rs 5 lakh. "What can you do with Rs 5 lakhs?” he asks rhetorically.
Building an MRI prototype requires precision magnets, custom electronics, and years of runway. Knocking on doors for collaborations and funding yielded little until 2016. The turning point came through a conversation with Venkat (R. Venkataramanan, then the managing trustee at Tata Trusts), who introduced Arunachalam to Social Alpha, a non-profit incubator backed by the Trusts. Shortly after, Arunachalam found himself sitting across from the late Ratan Tata.
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"When I first met him, he was 78 years old at that time, and he was so positive about our device," Arunachalam recalls. "Despite many people telling him we should think twice about it, he was so positive. People like him and Sridhar Vembu really want stuff to be built in India. That was a huge turning point for our company."
That early catalytic capital allowed Voxelgrids to assemble a team and build the foundational software and prototype. Soon, the broader funding landscape began to shift. In 2017, Voxelgrids secured Rs 2.5 crore from the Indo-US Science and Technology Endowment Fund, followed by roughly Rs 10-12 crore through the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) under the National Biopharma Mission, alongside state-level backing from the Government of Karnataka. "Today, if you look at the RDI funds, a private sector company gets up to $20 million on a deferred loan basis," he says. "Getting money from the government into a for-profit private sector entity was unheard of 15 or 20 years ago. It is a sea change."
Engineering A Helium-Free Breakthrough
What Voxelgrids built with that capital isn't a reverse-engineered clone of a Western machine; it is a ground-up rethinking of MRI physics and software. Traditional superconducting MRI scanners rely on liquid helium to keep their magnets cooled to near absolute zero. Helium is not only expensive and difficult to handle, but global supply crunches (exacerbated by geopolitical conflicts) have left hospitals struggling to keep scanners operational.
Arunachalam's team bypassed liquid helium altogether, designing a lighter, 2-to-3-tonne system (compared to the 5-to-6-tonne behemoths standard in hospitals) powered by bottom-up proprietary software that accelerates scan times. The impact is tangible: Voxelgrids’ scanner has already gone live clinically at the Tata Cancer Care Foundation in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, with a second installation rolling out at the Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences in Bengaluru. Next up are two clinical installations for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation aimed squarely at public and non-profit hospitals where advanced diagnostics have historically been out of reach.
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The validation from the global scientific community has been swift. When two younger engineers from Voxelgrids recently presented their work at BITS Pilani’s Hyderabad campus, a visiting professor from the University of Pennsylvania stood up in astonishment.
The Antidote To Thinking Small
Ask Arunachalam if the journey has been smooth, and he laughs off any romanticised notion of startup glory. "Many times I have wondered, 'Why have I done this?' It is painful," he admits. Yet, for anyone looking to tackle hard problems in emerging markets, his core rule is non-negotiable: "If you think small, you will do only small."
Receiving the Ramoji Excellence Award, he says, matters not as a personal trophy, but as proof of concept for the next wave of Indian builders. "Recognition of homegrown efforts is very critical," Arunachalam says. "If one such company somehow succeeds, tomorrow you will have hundreds of such companies happening. In 10 years from now, I am pretty sure you will have great medical device companies coming out of India. One way or another, it is going to happen."
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