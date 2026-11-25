ETV Bharat / technology

How Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Arjun Arunachalam Cracked The Code On Affordable Medical Imaging

Arjun Arunachalam receiving the Ramoji Excellence Award in Science and Technology from Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer (in blue coat) during a ceremony in Vijayawada on Nov. 16, 2026. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (extreme left) and Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan are also seen in the photo. ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada: If you ask most people what it takes to build a 1.5-Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner from the ground up, they will tell you it is a fool's errand. For decades, the global medical imaging market has been an impenetrable fortress guarded by a handful of multinational giants.

Designing the magnets, the radio-frequency systems, the precision electronics, and the image-reconstruction software requires billions in R&D and decades of institutional memory. In a country like India, where roughly 4,500 MRI machines serve a population that needs at least triple that number, and where a single scan can set a family back Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000, the default playbook has always been to import.

Ramoji Excellence Award recipient Arjun Arunachalam in conversation with ETV Bharat's Kasmin Fernandes. (ETV Bharat)

Arjun Arunachalam decided to tear up that playbook. At 46, the Bengaluru-based electrical engineer, former IIT Bombay professor, and founder of Voxelgrids Innovations Pvt Ltd has pulled off what many in the industry whispered was impossible: building India’s first commercially certified, indigenous 1.5-Tesla MRI scanner. Even more remarkably, his team engineered a helium-free magnet architecture that eliminates the need for scarce, expensive liquid helium: a bottleneck worsened by global supply chain shocks, slashing manufacturing costs by roughly 40% and cutting the machine's weight in half.

Fresh off receiving the 2026 Ramoji Excellence Award in Science & Technology, Arunachalam sat down with ETV Bharat to dissect the decade-long grind of turning a 'crazy idea' into clinical reality. On November 16, 2026, at a glittering ceremony in Vijayawada, Arunachalam received the award from Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron, among others.

The Myth of the 'Return' and the Harsh Truth About Respect

On paper, Arunachalam’s trajectory looks like the classic Silicon Valley homecoming. After earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Madras, he headed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for his master's and PhD in electrical engineering, followed by a stint as a research scientist at GE Global Research in Niskayuna, New York.

Yet when asked what motivated him to leave the comfort of American corporate research and return to India, he pushes back against the premise entirely. "My father was in the Indian Air Force, so I have lived all over the country and I never had any intention of really settling abroad," Arunachalam explains. "There was no motivation to return; I just never had a real motivation to live abroad ever. I went there for an education, and once I had the requisite experience, I was happy to come back and try something in India."

Beneath that matter-of-fact pragmatism lies a much sharper conviction. Living and working in the West stripped away any illusions about how global prestige actually operates. "I think there is a very harsh truth that is staring us Indians in the face that we were ignoring: we need to stand on our own feet and build our own things. Only then do people really respect you," he says bluntly. "We think people respect us because we go abroad and make a contribution, but honestly, they do not. They are just happy to give you some respect on the surface of it, but really you need to build your own country and make your contribution in your own society."

Brain Drain Is Yesterday’s Problem

For years, conversations around Indian deep-tech have been dominated by hand-wringing over brain drain. Having taught as an assistant professor of electrical engineering at IIT Bombay before stepping into the trenches of entrepreneurship, Arunachalam has seen both sides of the talent pipeline, and he believes the narrative is completely outdated.

"Honestly, today if you ask me about brain drain, it is the exact opposite," he says. "Having been a professor at IIT, I can tell you that the best of talents are actually outside of these ecosystems and they do not leave India."

To prove the point, he looks no further than his own engineering floor in Bengaluru's Peenya Industrial Estate. While his team includes a couple of graduates from the IITs and IISc, the vast majority come from tier-two engineering colleges. Several were rescued from the "bench" at major IT services firms, languishing on low salaries while waiting for routine assignments. "Their talent was being wasted," Arunachalam notes. "We need meaningful employment in the engineering sector as well. You can see how good they are and how they are contributing. They are not from the so-called top universities that we talk about on a daily basis, which proves my point that talent exists outside of the ecosystem today."

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