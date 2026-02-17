How Many Farts A Day Is Normal? Researchers Develop Smart Underwear To Find Baseline Flatulence
Researchers have developed a wearable device that measures hydrogen in flatulence to objectively track gut microbial activity and establish normal ranges of gas production.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Scientists at the University of Maryland (UMD) have created Smart Underwear, the first wearable device designed to measure human flatulence and opening window into measuring gut microbial metabolism in everyday life. The tiny wearable device snaps discreetly onto any underwear and uses electrochemical sensors to track intestinal gas production around the clock.
It aims to solve a long-standing problem for physicians when it comes to patients with intestinal gas complaints, helping them objectively document the existence of excessive gas, eliminating the self-reporting errors, as well as counting farts released while asleep.
Flatus mainly consists of hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen, but some individuals' flatus also contains methane. However, since hydrogen is produced exclusively by gut microbes, the device is designed to track it continuously, providing a direct readout of when and how actively the gut microbiome is fermenting dietary substrates.
“Think of it like a continuous glucose monitor, but for intestinal gas,” said Brantley Hall, the study's senior author and an assistant professor in the Departmentof Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics at UMD. He noted the device successfully detected increased hydrogen production following consumption of inulin, a prebiotic fibre, with 94.7 per cent sensitivity.
Human Flatus Atlas: Mapping the normal range of flatulence
The study published in Biosensors and Bioelectronics: X, a team led by UMD assistant research scientist Santiago Botasini found that healthy adults produced flatus an average of 32 times per day. This number is roughly double the 14 (±6) daily events often reported in medical literature. Additionally, the study claims that the individual variation is extreme, with daily totals ranging from as few as four farts a day to as many as 59.
Researchers believe that the older estimates were lower because they relied on invasive techniques in small studies or self-reporting, leading to errors. However, the Smart Underwear can count the flatulence activity and thus may help form a baseline for normal flatus production, which is currently non-existent unlike the normal ranges for blood glucose, cholesterol, and other physiological measures.
“We don't actually know what normal flatus production looks like," Hall said. "Without that baseline, it's hard to know when someone's gas production is truly excessive."
To fill this gap, the Hall Lab is launching the Human Flatus Atlas, which will use the Smart Underwear to objectively measure flatulence patterns, day and night, across hundreds of participants and correlate those patterns with diet and microbiome composition. Devices will be shipped directly to participants, allowing anyone in the United States to join remotely.
"The results of the Human Flatus Atlas will help to establish the normal range of flatus for people in the United States over the age of 18," Brantley Hall said.
To capture the full range of variation, Hall’s team is recruiting participants across several categories that emerged from their early studies, including Zen Digestors (people who consume high-fibre diets), Hydrogen Hyperproducers (people who fart a lot), and normal people (who sit between the two categories).
Notably, researchers will also collect stool samples from the first two categories to investigate the microbial drivers of gas production at both extremes. The registration to participate in the Human Flatus Atlas is live at flatus.info
"We've learned a tremendous amount about which microbes live in the gut, but less about what they're actually doing at any given moment," Hall said. "The Human Flatus Atlas will establish objective baselines for gut microbial fermentation, which is essential groundwork for evaluating how dietary, probiotic or prebiotic interventions change microbiome activity."