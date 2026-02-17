ETV Bharat / technology

How Many Farts A Day Is Normal? Researchers Develop Smart Underwear To Find Baseline Flatulence

Members of the team led by Brantley Hall, an assistant professor in the Department of Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics, demonstrate a prototype of the Smart Underwear wearable device at Maryland Day ( Photo by University of Maryland )

Hyderabad: Scientists at the University of Maryland (UMD) have created Smart Underwear, the first wearable device designed to measure human flatulence and opening window into measuring gut microbial metabolism in everyday life. The tiny wearable device snaps discreetly onto any underwear and uses electrochemical sensors to track intestinal gas production around the clock.

It aims to solve a long-standing problem for physicians when it comes to patients with intestinal gas complaints, helping them objectively document the existence of excessive gas, eliminating the self-reporting errors, as well as counting farts released while asleep.

Flatus mainly consists of hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen, but some individuals' flatus also contains methane. However, since hydrogen is produced exclusively by gut microbes, the device is designed to track it continuously, providing a direct readout of when and how actively the gut microbiome is fermenting dietary substrates.

(A, B) The final version of the Smart Underwear is a product of five consecutive iterations towards several improvements in size (26 × 29 × 9 mm), comfort, and reliability. (C) The Smart Underwear is attached to the exterior of the underwear using a peg available in different sizes to fit almost all types of underwear. (D) The Smart Underwear has two main sensing components for gas sensing, along with temperature, humidity, and accelerometer sensors for tracking when the device is being worn. In addition, the device connects via Bluetooth to a phone for data transmission. (Photo by University of Maryland)

“Think of it like a continuous glucose monitor, but for intestinal gas,” said Brantley Hall, the study's senior author and an assistant professor in the Departmentof Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics at UMD. He noted the device successfully detected increased hydrogen production following consumption of inulin, a prebiotic fibre, with 94.7 per cent sensitivity.

Human Flatus Atlas: Mapping the normal range of flatulence