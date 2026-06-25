How Google Warned Android Users Seconds Before Venezuela's Earthquakes Struck
Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System warned users in Venezuela before earthquakes struck, using millions of smartphones as a giant network of seismic detectors.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Venezuela was struck by a series of powerful earthquakes on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, impacting the northern part of the country, including the capital city of Caracas. The earthquakes, measuring 7.1 and 7.5 in magnitude, are said to be the most powerful to hit Venezuela in a century.
However, many users from the region noted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that they received earthquake alerts on their Android devices moments before the earthquakes approached. Google sent the alerts. Now, it naturally raises the question of how the Mountain View-based tech giant knew about the occurrence of these massive earthquakes moments before they struck. Let's see how Google was able to do it.
Earthquake in Venezuela, @Google @Android alarms arrived 3 seconds before we felt it. pic.twitter.com/ZHERngQ5Vp— Robert Marcano (@robmv) June 24, 2026
How does Google detect an earthquake?
Modern smartphones contain accelerometers. While these sensors are commonly used to rotate a phone's screen, they can also detect vibrations strong enough to resemble an earthquake. When such vibrations are detected, the phone sends a signal along with its rough location to Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System. Google's servers then cross-check signals from multiple phones in the same area. If enough devices detect similar vibrations, the system concludes that an earthquake is occurring and begins sending alerts.
According to Business of Apps, Android has over three billion active users. With this many devices connected to Google's network, it becomes the largest distributed seismography — or Earthquake detector — in the world.
Necesito que Twitter Tecnología me explique como Google sabía que iba a temblar segundos antes de que empezara el temblor. pic.twitter.com/vuPVj8JE5l— Dan (@Danpeviv) June 24, 2026
How does Google send alerts before an Earthquake occurs?
The Android Earthquake Alerts System can send warnings before users feel the shaking because earthquakes travel in waves. Primary waves, or P-waves, move quickly at around six kilometres per second but cause little damage. Secondary waves, or S-waves, travel more slowly at three to four kilometres per second but are responsible for most of the destruction.
As phones detect the faster-moving P-waves, the system sends those signals to Google's servers at the speed of light, outpacing the earthquake itself. This allows Google to process the data and issue alerts before the more damaging S-waves arrive, even at distances of several hundred kilometres from the epicentre.
Recibí mi primera alerta de sismo en el móvil. Magnitud 6.2.— Jesús Morán | AI Infra (@jamoran1356) June 24, 2026
Lo interesante: la alerta llegó porque mi teléfono forma parte de un sismógrafo distribuido global.
Android Earthquake Alerts usa el acelerómetro como sensor sísmico de bajo costo. pic.twitter.com/p8Xq4VNtup
Two Types of Alerts
The system utilises two alert types depending on severity. The Be Aware Alert warns users of light shaking, while the Take Action Alert is reserved for moderate to heavy shaking, prompting users to take protective measures. Both alerts provide safety guidance and a map showing the estimated location and magnitude of the earthquake.
Android Earthquake Alerts System active in India
The Android Earthquake Alerts System has been active in India since 2023 on devices running Android 5 and above, though users require Wi-Fi or mobile data to receive alerts. The feature can be switched off in device settings for those who do not wish to use it.