ETV Bharat / technology

How Google Warned Android Users Seconds Before Venezuela's Earthquakes Struck

Hyderabad: Venezuela was struck by a series of powerful earthquakes on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, impacting the northern part of the country, including the capital city of Caracas. The earthquakes, measuring 7.1 and 7.5 in magnitude, are said to be the most powerful to hit Venezuela in a century.

However, many users from the region noted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that they received earthquake alerts on their Android devices moments before the earthquakes approached. Google sent the alerts. Now, it naturally raises the question of how the Mountain View-based tech giant knew about the occurrence of these massive earthquakes moments before they struck. Let's see how Google was able to do it.

How does Google detect an earthquake?

Modern smartphones contain accelerometers. While these sensors are commonly used to rotate a phone's screen, they can also detect vibrations strong enough to resemble an earthquake. When such vibrations are detected, the phone sends a signal along with its rough location to Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System. Google's servers then cross-check signals from multiple phones in the same area. If enough devices detect similar vibrations, the system concludes that an earthquake is occurring and begins sending alerts.

According to Business of Apps, Android has over three billion active users. With this many devices connected to Google's network, it becomes the largest distributed seismography — or Earthquake detector — in the world.