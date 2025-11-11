ETV Bharat / technology

Riding the Moving Stairs: Explaining The Engineering Marvel Behind Escalators

Bengaluru: The concept of mechanical stairs that can transport people between floors would have been like a fairy tale in the distant past. Having started as a joyride over 100 years ago, escalators have become a vital part of modern infrastructure, especially in shopping malls, airports, and metro stations. They help move large numbers of people quickly and safely, saving time and energy while reducing crowd congestion. The structure is so common that we seem to have forgotten that it is a sophisticated piece of technology. Let's take a look at the engineering behind the escalator, which makes them work so smoothly and reliably.

How an escalator works

An escalator operates through a coordinated system of mechanical and electrical components designed to move passengers safely and efficiently between floors. The main driving force comes from an electric motor—typically located at the top of the escalator—that powers a large gear mechanism connected to heavy-duty step chains. These chains form a continuous loop that moves a series of interconnected steps along guiding tracks.

Each step is fitted with two sets of wheels that run on separate tracks. One set keeps the steps level, while the other controls their movement along the escalator’s slope. This system ensures that the steps unfold smoothly into a staircase as they rise and neatly flatten out at the top and bottom landings.

From power to motion: The energy transformation

If we look deeper, the escalator is an excellent example of energy conversion. The electric motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy, which drives the step chains and handrails. Modern escalators use energy-efficient motors that reduce power consumption while maintaining constant speed and smooth motion.

In advanced systems, regenerative drives capture unused energy during operation and feed it back into the building’s power grid, lowering overall energy use and carbon emissions. This makes escalators not only convenient but also environmentally responsible.

Strong steps and smooth rides

The steps of an escalator are usually made from cast aluminium or stainless steel, materials chosen for their strength, durability, and resistance to corrosion. Their grooved surfaces prevent slipping, providing a firm foothold for passengers.