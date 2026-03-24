ETV Bharat / technology

How Communities Around the World Are Successfully Replenishing Depleted Groundwater Supplies

Hyderabad: Groundwater supplies drinking water to half the world's population and supports 40 per cent of global irrigation. A study published by the University of California (UC) highlights that more than a third of the Earth’s aquifers or groundwater basins are in decline. This leaves regions exposed to drought, land subsidence, seawater intrusion, and ecosystem damage. Scott Jasechko, a professor at the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at UC Santa Barbara, led this study, offering a rare cause for optimism. He analysed 67 documented cases of aquifer recovery for a paper published in the journal Science. Jasechko’s findings revealed that successful recoveries of aquifers almost always relied on more than one intervention, with over 80 per cent of cases involving an alternative water source as part of the solution.

What did his study show

Jasechko in the study said, "The cases in this review are a reminder that groundwater depletion is not inevitable." He noted that communities across the world have demonstrated that the problem of groundwater depletion can be solved.

According to the study, Jasechko and his colleagues, in 2024, surveyed nearly 1,700 aquifers to check groundwater levels around the world. His research paper showcased a picture of accelerating declines and reduced resources. However, it also offered a handful of recovery success stories, which formed the basis for this latest study.

Jasechko thoroughly examined the success stories from his 2024 research paper and grouped the interventions into three broad categories. It included sourcing alternative water supplies, implementing policies and environmental markets, and artificially replenishing aquifers through managed recharge.

In the current study, Jasechko mentions that aquifers are like bank accounts, only where groundwater is the currency. These accounts are replenished by rain, snowmelt, and surface infiltration. According to the study, these bank accounts are currently on “dangerously low balances”. Jasechko says that this can be addressed by changing people’s lifestyles and consumption. Changing policies, creating an infrastructure that reduces the demand on groundwater, and finding alternative water sources all allow the aquifers to recharge.

Jasechko’s study emphasised that two-thirds of the successful cases surveyed in 2024’s research used either of the three strategies to solve groundwater depletion. "I think this emphasises the value of multi-pronged strategies to address groundwater level declines," Jasechko said.