How Communities Around the World Are Successfully Replenishing Depleted Groundwater Supplies
A new study published in the Science journal identifies strategies behind 67 successful aquifer recoveries worldwide, offering a blueprint for tackling the global groundwater crisis.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Groundwater supplies drinking water to half the world's population and supports 40 per cent of global irrigation. A study published by the University of California (UC) highlights that more than a third of the Earth’s aquifers or groundwater basins are in decline. This leaves regions exposed to drought, land subsidence, seawater intrusion, and ecosystem damage. Scott Jasechko, a professor at the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at UC Santa Barbara, led this study, offering a rare cause for optimism. He analysed 67 documented cases of aquifer recovery for a paper published in the journal Science. Jasechko’s findings revealed that successful recoveries of aquifers almost always relied on more than one intervention, with over 80 per cent of cases involving an alternative water source as part of the solution.
What did his study show
Jasechko in the study said, "The cases in this review are a reminder that groundwater depletion is not inevitable." He noted that communities across the world have demonstrated that the problem of groundwater depletion can be solved.
According to the study, Jasechko and his colleagues, in 2024, surveyed nearly 1,700 aquifers to check groundwater levels around the world. His research paper showcased a picture of accelerating declines and reduced resources. However, it also offered a handful of recovery success stories, which formed the basis for this latest study.
Jasechko thoroughly examined the success stories from his 2024 research paper and grouped the interventions into three broad categories. It included sourcing alternative water supplies, implementing policies and environmental markets, and artificially replenishing aquifers through managed recharge.
In the current study, Jasechko mentions that aquifers are like bank accounts, only where groundwater is the currency. These accounts are replenished by rain, snowmelt, and surface infiltration. According to the study, these bank accounts are currently on “dangerously low balances”. Jasechko says that this can be addressed by changing people’s lifestyles and consumption. Changing policies, creating an infrastructure that reduces the demand on groundwater, and finding alternative water sources all allow the aquifers to recharge.
Jasechko’s study emphasised that two-thirds of the successful cases surveyed in 2024’s research used either of the three strategies to solve groundwater depletion. "I think this emphasises the value of multi-pronged strategies to address groundwater level declines," Jasechko said.
Finding an alternative water source: The most used strategy
Jascheko, in the study, highlighted that the most commonly applied strategy, which featured in 81 per cent of cases, was identifying an alternative water source to offset groundwater demand. Jasechko suggests this approach proves popular in part because it demands the least behavioural change from communities and water managers.
However, he cautions that this strategy has its own drawbacks. Alternative supply solutions are frequently expensive and can shift the fundamental problem to a different location rather than resolving it outright.
Beijing: The city that fought groundwater depletion
Jascheko’s study highlights the example of Beijing, how the megacity combined different strategies to tackle its groundwater shortage. In 2003, the Chinese government started constructing canals and pumping stations in Beijing, after an underground water shortage caused by groundwater pumping between 1950 and 2000.
The study highlights that by 2015, these canals and pumping stations were delivering water to Beijing and surrounding areas from wetter regions further to the south.
Meanwhile, Beijing began using more reclaimed water in the 21st century, with much of this allocated to environmental uses like watering trees and grasslands as well as replenishing lakes and rivers.
Furthermore, the authorities banned pumping from the region's deep confined aquifers for industrial uses after the water deliveries began. Both the area's shallow and deep aquifers have begun to recover, and land subsidence rates have slowed down in and around Beijing. Springs that had previously dried up have begun flowing once again. Meanwhile, the region's irrigated agriculture remains highly productive, and its sustainability is no longer jeopardised by falling groundwater levels.
The study conducted by Scott Jasechko highlights that securing groundwater is ultimately a matter of social, humanitarian, and environmental concern, which can be done with the right combination of strategies, leading to achievable recovery.