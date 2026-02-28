ETV Bharat / technology

Amid Trump-Anthropic Feud, Sam Altman's OpenAI Inks Deal With Pentagon To Deploy AI Models

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (R), accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. ( AFP )

New Delhi: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, on Saturday (Friday local time), said that the AI startup has inked a deal with the Pentagon to use its models in the defence agency's classified network, using "technical safeguards."

The announcement came hours after President Donald Trump told the US government to stop using the company's rival Anthropic's technology after it rejected the Pentagon's demand that it agree to unconditional military use of its Claude models.

"Tonight, we reached an agreement with the Department of War to deploy our models in their classified network. In all of our interactions, the DoW displayed a deep respect for safety and a desire to partner to achieve the best possible outcome. AI safety and wide distribution of benefits are the core of our mission," Altman said in a statement posted on X.

"Two of our most important safety principles are prohibitions on domestic mass surveillance and human responsibility for the use of force, including for autonomous weapon systems," Altman said, adding that those principles went "into our agreement."