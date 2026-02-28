Amid Trump-Anthropic Feud, Sam Altman's OpenAI Inks Deal With Pentagon To Deploy AI Models
The OpenAI CEO said that they "will build technical safeguards to ensure our models behave as they should, which the DoW also wanted".
Published : February 28, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST|
Updated : February 28, 2026 at 9:49 AM IST
New Delhi: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, on Saturday (Friday local time), said that the AI startup has inked a deal with the Pentagon to use its models in the defence agency's classified network, using "technical safeguards."
The announcement came hours after President Donald Trump told the US government to stop using the company's rival Anthropic's technology after it rejected the Pentagon's demand that it agree to unconditional military use of its Claude models.
"Tonight, we reached an agreement with the Department of War to deploy our models in their classified network. In all of our interactions, the DoW displayed a deep respect for safety and a desire to partner to achieve the best possible outcome. AI safety and wide distribution of benefits are the core of our mission," Altman said in a statement posted on X.
"Two of our most important safety principles are prohibitions on domestic mass surveillance and human responsibility for the use of force, including for autonomous weapon systems," Altman said, adding that those principles went "into our agreement."
The OpenAI CEO further said that they "will build technical safeguards to ensure our models behave as they should, which the DoW also wanted".
"We will deploy FDEs to help with our models and to ensure their safety; we will deploy on cloud networks only. We are asking the DoW to offer these same terms to all AI companies, which, in our opinion, we think everyone should be willing to accept. We have expressed our strong desire to see things de-escalate away from legal and governmental actions and towards reasonable agreements. We remain committed to serving all of humanity as best we can. The world is a complicated, messy, and sometimes dangerous place," he said.
Meanwhile, reacting to the Trump administration's directive, Anthropic vowed to sue over the "intimidation" and insists its technology should not be used for the mass surveillance of US citizens or deployed in fully autonomous weapons systems. "No amount of intimidation or punishment from the Department of War will change our position on mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons," the company said in a statement.
