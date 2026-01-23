Honor Robot Phone With Gimbal Robotic Camera Arm To Debut At MWC 2026 Alongside Honor Magic V6
The Honor Robot Phone will feature a pop-up camera, which will be attached to a gimbal on the back.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Honor has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Robot Phone and the Magic V6. Both devices will be announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1, 2026.
The tech company had initially teased the Robot Phone in October 2025, showcasing the handset with a pop-up camera on the back, attached to a gimbal. It is worth noting that Honor has kept the specifications, features, availability, design, and pricing of both handsets under wraps.
Honor Robot Phone
The Honor Robot Phone is set to be the Chinese phone maker’s first smartphone to feature a camera system that pops out of the rear module. This robot camera will be attached to a gimbal and a rotating motor. Honor claims that the handset will feature an “AI brain”, paired with the “mobility of a robot”.
The Robot Phone is claimed to be integrated with multi-modal intelligence using advanced robotics and next-generation imaging capabilities. It will be able to answer users’ queries based on their surroundings. For instance, if a person is looking for the best pair of shoes or sandals for their outfit or wants to know the type of plant or the breed of a cat or a dog, the Robot Phone is claimed to do such tasks.
Honor Magic V6
The specifications of the Magic V6 have been subjected to several leaks, which suggest that the device will feature an octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The device might boast a 200MP main rear camera, along with a periscope telephoto with up to 3x optical zoom capabilities. It could also feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.
Apart from this, a tipster named Experience More (translated from Chinese) shared a post on Weibo (China’s largest social media platform) showcasing that the Honor Magic V6 has been spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) database. According to the report, the Magic V6 handset could feature a dual-cell battery, featuring up to 7,150mAh capacity.