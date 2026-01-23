ETV Bharat / technology

Honor Robot Phone With Gimbal Robotic Camera Arm To Debut At MWC 2026 Alongside Honor Magic V6

The Honor Pobot Phone and Magic V6 handsets will be launched at the MWC 2026. ( Image Credit: Screenshot via Honor's video )

Hyderabad: Honor has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Robot Phone and the Magic V6. Both devices will be announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1, 2026.

The tech company had initially teased the Robot Phone in October 2025, showcasing the handset with a pop-up camera on the back, attached to a gimbal. It is worth noting that Honor has kept the specifications, features, availability, design, and pricing of both handsets under wraps.

Honor Robot Phone

The Honor Robot Phone is set to be the Chinese phone maker’s first smartphone to feature a camera system that pops out of the rear module. This robot camera will be attached to a gimbal and a rotating motor. Honor claims that the handset will feature an “AI brain”, paired with the “mobility of a robot”.