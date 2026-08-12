ETV Bharat / technology

Honor Launches Robot Phone With Rotating Gimbal Camera And Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

Hyderabad: Honor has officially launched its Robot Phone in China, featuring a standout rotating gimbal camera system that allows hands-free video recording without a tripod. The phone use artificial intelligence (AI) to keep subjects in frame at all times. The handset was first teased last year and showcased at MWC 2026. It is now available for purchase in the Chinese market.

Honor Robot Phone: Price and availability

The Honor Robot Phone comes in two RAM and storage variants. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at CNY 9,999 (approximately Rs 1,41,000) and the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage costs CNY 12,999 (approximately Rs 1,83,000). It is offered in Moon Shadow Grey and Star Trail Silver colours.

Honor Robot Phone: Specifications

The Honor Robot Phone measures 151.43mm in length, 72.86mm in width, and 9.59mm in thickness. It weighs 248 grams. The phone features a 6.31-inch OLED (1,216 x 2,640 pixels) display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, peak HDR brightness of up to 6,800 nits, and 460ppi pixel density.