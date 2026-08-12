Honor Launches Robot Phone With Rotating Gimbal Camera And Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
Honor has launched its Robot Phone in China, featuring a rotating 200MP gimbal camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a 7,060mAh battery.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Honor has officially launched its Robot Phone in China, featuring a standout rotating gimbal camera system that allows hands-free video recording without a tripod. The phone use artificial intelligence (AI) to keep subjects in frame at all times. The handset was first teased last year and showcased at MWC 2026. It is now available for purchase in the Chinese market.
Honor Robot Phone: Price and availability
The Honor Robot Phone comes in two RAM and storage variants. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at CNY 9,999 (approximately Rs 1,41,000) and the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage costs CNY 12,999 (approximately Rs 1,83,000). It is offered in Moon Shadow Grey and Star Trail Silver colours.
Honor Robot Phone: Specifications
The Honor Robot Phone measures 151.43mm in length, 72.86mm in width, and 9.59mm in thickness. It weighs 248 grams. The phone features a 6.31-inch OLED (1,216 x 2,640 pixels) display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, peak HDR brightness of up to 6,800 nits, and 460ppi pixel density.
It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. The CPU is coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.
The main highlight of the Honor Robot Phone is its robotic gimbal module, which is mounted on the top of the device. It rotates to track subjects during video capture using a three-axis mechanical stabilisation system and AI-based tracking. Honor developed the camera system in partnership with ARRI.
The triple rear camera setup features a 200MP main camera (1/1.28-inch CMOS, f/1.6 aperture, 23mm equivalent), a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 2.7x optical zoom and up to 200x digital zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 122-degree field of view. It has a 50MP front-facing camera.
Both the front and rear cameras can record 4K videos. However, the rear module supports 120fpsm, while the front one shoots at 60fps.
The Honor Robot Phone is powered by a 7,060mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging and wireless reverse charging. It runs MagicOS 10 operating system.