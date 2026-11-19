Honda Rebel 500 Launched In India At Rs 4.50 Lakh
Honda has launched the new Rebel 500 at Rs 4.50 lakh, with a clutch-free E-Clutch version, a low seat and bookings open for Rs 5,000.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle India has launched the new Rebel 500 in India. The cruiser motorcycle comes in two versions: Standard and E-Clutch.
The former model is priced at Rs 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the latter version costs Rs 4.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Buyers can book the bike with an advance payment of Rs 5,000. It will be sold only through Honda BigWing dealerships.
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Availablity
|Standard
|Rs 4.50 lakh
|Honda BigWing dealerships
|E-Clutch
|Rs 4.90 lakh
Engine and gearbox
The Rebel 500 is powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which produces 45.5bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 43.3Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox.
For the rebels, the originals and the misfits. Introducing a global icon with the soul of a tourer. Bringing 471cc of twin-cylinder muscle, Dual-Channel ABS, Honda E-Clutch, Honda RoadSync and a lot more of torque about. The Honda Rebel 500. Built to express yourself. Bookings now open. #ExcitesTheWorld #HondaRebel500 #HondaBigWing #BigWingIndia #BigBikes— Honda BigWing India (@BigWingIndia) November 19, 2026
The E-Clutch version lets riders start, stop, and change gears without using the clutch lever. Riders can still use the clutch by hand whenever they wish.
Features
The bike has an LED projector headlamp and a new round 3.5-inch TFT display. It works with Honda RoadSync and offers turn-by-turn navigation. It also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control, which is the traction control system.
Low seat and liquid build
The Rebel 500 has a low seat height of 690mm, which will be ideal for shorter riders, beginners and city commuters. It weighs 191kg, which is not heavy for a cruiser in this class. The bike rides on 16-inch wheels.
Cheaper than before
The Rebel 500 was sold in India earlier for a short time as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), priced at Rs 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom). This time, Honda has built much of the bike locally.
As a result, the starting price is now about Rs 62,000 lower than before. This makes the bike more competitive against locally made rivals such as the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, which starts at Rs 4.01 lakh (ex-showroom).