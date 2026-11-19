ETV Bharat / technology

Honda Rebel 500 Launched In India At Rs 4.50 Lakh

Honda Rebel 500 ( Image Credit: Honda BigWing )

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle India has launched the new Rebel 500 in India. The cruiser motorcycle comes in two versions: Standard and E-Clutch.

The former model is priced at Rs 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the latter version costs Rs 4.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Buyers can book the bike with an advance payment of Rs 5,000. It will be sold only through Honda BigWing dealerships. Model Price (ex-showroom) Availablity Standard Rs 4.50 lakh Honda BigWing dealerships E-Clutch Rs 4.90 lakh Engine and gearbox The Rebel 500 is powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which produces 45.5bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 43.3Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox. The E-Clutch version lets riders start, stop, and change gears without using the clutch lever. Riders can still use the clutch by hand whenever they wish. Features