ETV Bharat / technology

Honda Plans To Launch City Facelift And ZR-V SUV In India

Hyderabad: Honda Cars India is planning to launch the facelift of the popular sedan, City, and the all-new ZR-V SUV in India. According to AutoCar India’s report, both vehicles are expected to be introduced on May 22, 2026. If this is true, then the Honda City will receive its second facelift on the current fifth-generation model, since March 2023. However, the ZR-V SUV will make its debut in the country by establishing a new nameplate. The new SUV could likely enter India via a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and be positioned in the premium segment in Honda’s lineup. The Honda ZR-V SUV sits between the Honda HR-V and the Honda CR-V globally.

Honda ZR-V SUV: Design

The global variant of the Honda ZR-V SUV features sleek LED headlamps bound by a large gloss black front grille. At the rear, the compact crossover sports horizontally positioned taillights that are integrated into the tailgate.

Honda ZR-V SUV (Image Credit: Honda)

The international model of the ZR-V SUV measures 4,568mm in length, 1,840mm in width, and 1,620mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,657mm.

Honda ZR-V SUV: Interior, features, safety features

The Honda ZR-V SUV features a 9-inch free-standing touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital instrument cluster. It also includes a heads-up display, wireless charging, and a powered tailgate. The compact crossover has a boot space of 370 litres.