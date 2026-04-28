Honda Plans To Launch City Facelift And ZR-V SUV In India
The global variant of the Honda ZR-V SUV measures 4,568mm in length, 1,840mm in width, and 1,620mm in height.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Honda Cars India is planning to launch the facelift of the popular sedan, City, and the all-new ZR-V SUV in India. According to AutoCar India’s report, both vehicles are expected to be introduced on May 22, 2026. If this is true, then the Honda City will receive its second facelift on the current fifth-generation model, since March 2023. However, the ZR-V SUV will make its debut in the country by establishing a new nameplate. The new SUV could likely enter India via a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and be positioned in the premium segment in Honda’s lineup. The Honda ZR-V SUV sits between the Honda HR-V and the Honda CR-V globally.
Honda ZR-V SUV: Design
The global variant of the Honda ZR-V SUV features sleek LED headlamps bound by a large gloss black front grille. At the rear, the compact crossover sports horizontally positioned taillights that are integrated into the tailgate.
The international model of the ZR-V SUV measures 4,568mm in length, 1,840mm in width, and 1,620mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,657mm.
Honda ZR-V SUV: Interior, features, safety features
The Honda ZR-V SUV features a 9-inch free-standing touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital instrument cluster. It also includes a heads-up display, wireless charging, and a powered tailgate. The compact crossover has a boot space of 370 litres.
In terms of safety, the Honda ZR-V SUV features a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensorsm blind spot information system (BSI), advanced compatibility engineering (ACE), multiple airbags, and more. The global variant also equips Honda Sensing Suite, which includes collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and more.
Honda ZR-V SUV: Specifications
The globally available Honda ZR-V SUV features an e:HEV hybrid system. It combines a 2.0-litre petrol engine with two electric motors, which together produce a power output of 181 bhp and 315 Nm of torque. This system can switch between electric vehicle (EV) drive, hybrid drive, and engine drive modes.
Honda City facelift
The changes in the Honda City facelift are expected to be limited to the exterior, involving minor tweaks to the headlights, taillamps, bumpers, and alloy wheels. The interior of the City facelift is expected to receive features like an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, a large infotainment system, and a fully digital instrument cluster.
In terms of the engine, the upcoming City is expected to retain the same powertrain. It could be powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine, mated with both a 6-speed manual transmission and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).
Honda ZR-V SUV and City Facelift: Expected Price
The Honda ZR-V SUV is expected to be priced around Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It will rival other premium compact SUVs like the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq.
Meanwhile, the Honda City facelift is expected to be priced slightly higher than the current model, ranging between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 16.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The hybrid version, which currently costs Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), is also likely to be priced slightly higher.