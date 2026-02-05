Honda Launches Shine 125 Limited Edition And Dio 125 X-Edition In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The Dio 125 X-Edition features Pearl Siren Blue and Pearl Deep Ground Grey dual-tone, while the Shine 125 Limited Edition comes in Pearl Siren Blue.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched special editions of its popular two-wheelers, Dio 125 and Shine 125, in India. The special edition Dio 125 is named Dio 125 X-Edition, while the Shine 125 special edition is dubbed Shine 125 Limited Edition. The Dio 125 X-Edition scooter is based on the Deluxe variant, while the Shine 125 Limited Edition is based on the single-disc brake variant of the motorcycle. Both two-wheelers feature unique special-edition colourways and graphics that make them stand out compared to the standard models.
Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition, Dio 125 X-Edition: Price
The Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition is priced at Rs 86,211 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the Dio 125 X-Edition costs Rs 87,733 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both special edition two-wheelers cost Rs 1,000 more than their standard versions. The Shine 125 Limited Edition is available in Pearl Siren Blue shade, and the Dio 125 X-Edition comes in a Pearl Siren Blue and Pearl Deep Ground Grey dual-tone colour.
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom, Delhi)
|Colours
|Shine 125 Limited Edition
|Rs 86,211
|Pearl Siren Blue
|Dio 125 X-Edition
|Rs 87,733
|Pearl Siren Blue and Pearl Deep Ground Grey (dual-tone)
Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition, Dio 125 X-Edition: What’s new?
The Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition features new “Shine” graphics and Pyrite Brown alloy wheels, which enhance the bike’s dynamic look and road presence. Apart from this, the bike includes a front chrome visor, an aero-type fuel cap, a chrome muffler cover, chrome side covers, and Shine’s signature taillamp, which are present on the standard variant as well.
The Honda Dio 125 X-Edition features a new bold and youthful body graphics, X-Edition exclusive decals, dual-tone colour treatment (Pearl Siren Blue and Pearl Deep Ground Grey), and Matte-finished alloy wheels.
Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition, Dio 125 X-Edition: Features
The Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition comes with a fully digital instrument cluster, which includes a Mileage Indicator, Average Mileage Tracking, Range, Service Reminders, Gear Position display, Digital clock, Fuel monitoring, and an Eco-indicator. It has an Idling Stop System, Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology for fuel efficiency, a Silent ACG starter, a PGM-Fuel Injection system, a 15W USB-C port, a Side Stand Indicator with Engine cut-off, and more. The special edition bike also comes with a 3 + 7 years warranty package.
With its elegant Pyrite Brown alloy wheels, the Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition adds a distinctive appeal that transforms every commute.#Honda #Honda2Wheelers #ThePowerOfDreams #Shine125 #LimitedEdition pic.twitter.com/y4j5413hFw— Honda 2 Wheelers India (@honda2wheelerin) February 5, 2026
The Honda Dio 125 X-Edition features a TFT display, which shows a Live Mileage Indicator, Average Mileage, Distance to Empty, and Eco indicator. It sports an LED headlamp, an LED taillamp, an Advanced Idling Stop System (AISS), a PGM-Fuel Injection system, a Silent ACG starter, an Open Glove box, a USB Type-C charging port, and more.
Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition, Dio 125 X-Edition: Specifications
Both two-wheelers remain mechanically unchanged. The Shine 125 Limited Edition is powered by the same 123.94cc, 4-stroke, SI, BS-VI compliant engine, which produces a peak power output of 10.63 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a 5-speed gearbox.
The Dio 125 X-Edition is equipped with a 123.92cc, 4-stroke, SI engine that generates a peak power output of 8.19 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.