Honda Launches Shine 125 Limited Edition And Dio 125 X-Edition In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched special editions of its popular two-wheelers, Dio 125 and Shine 125, in India. The special edition Dio 125 is named Dio 125 X-Edition, while the Shine 125 special edition is dubbed Shine 125 Limited Edition. The Dio 125 X-Edition scooter is based on the Deluxe variant, while the Shine 125 Limited Edition is based on the single-disc brake variant of the motorcycle. Both two-wheelers feature unique special-edition colourways and graphics that make them stand out compared to the standard models.

Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition, Dio 125 X-Edition: Price

The Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition is priced at Rs 86,211 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the Dio 125 X-Edition costs Rs 87,733 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both special edition two-wheelers cost Rs 1,000 more than their standard versions. The Shine 125 Limited Edition is available in Pearl Siren Blue shade, and the Dio 125 X-Edition comes in a Pearl Siren Blue and Pearl Deep Ground Grey dual-tone colour.

Model Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Colours Shine 125 Limited Edition Rs 86,211 Pearl Siren Blue Dio 125 X-Edition Rs 87,733 Pearl Siren Blue and Pearl Deep Ground Grey (dual-tone)

Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition, Dio 125 X-Edition: What’s new?

The Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition features new “Shine” graphics and Pyrite Brown alloy wheels, which enhance the bike’s dynamic look and road presence. Apart from this, the bike includes a front chrome visor, an aero-type fuel cap, a chrome muffler cover, chrome side covers, and Shine’s signature taillamp, which are present on the standard variant as well.