Honda Launches CB750 Hornet, XL750 Transalp With E-Clutch, Relaunches Fireblade SP In India
Honda launched E-Clutch versions of the CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp, relaunched the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, and updated the Gold Wing with a new color.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 7:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: Honda has expanded its 2026 iterations for its premium motorcycle lineup in India. The company has launched E-Clutch-equipped versions of the CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp, relaunched its flagship superbike, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, and introduced a new paint option for the Gold Wing luxury tourer in the country.
E-Clutch comes to the CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp
Following the recent launch of the NX500 E-Clutch, Honda has extended its electronic clutch technology to the CB750 Hornet and the XL750 Transalp. The CB750 Hornet E-Clutch is priced at Rs 10,49,000 (ex-showroom, Gurugram), while the XL750 Transalp E-Clutch comes in at Rs 13,20,000 — representing premiums of Rs 1,26,000 and Rs 1,38,491 respectively over their standard counterparts.
For those whose appetite for the unknown is never satisfied.— Honda BigWing India (@BigWingIndia) June 12, 2026
The Honda XL750 Transalp now comes with a fresh new look and Honda E-Clutch for an even smoother ride.
Ready to explore the wild differently? Swing by your nearest Honda BigWing dealership.
#ExcitesTheWorld… pic.twitter.com/Quq8THi5Y7
Honda's E-Clutch system automates clutch engagement and disengagement during gear shifts, eliminating the need to operate the clutch lever. This reduces rider fatigue notably in stop-start city traffic. Crucially, the clutch lever remains fully functional, allowing riders to switch to conventional manual operation whenever preferred. Both motorcycles are otherwise mechanically and cosmetically unchanged. The CB750 Hornet retains its 755cc parallel-twin engine and streetfighter character, while the XL750 Transalp continues as Honda's middleweight adventure tourer.
The thrill just showed up dressed in black and red.— Honda BigWing India (@BigWingIndia) June 12, 2026
Introducing the Honda Hornet 750 in a striking new black avatar with red stripes. And with Honda E-Clutch, it's as smooth as it is sharp.
One look won't be enough. Visit your nearest Honda BigWing dealership today.… pic.twitter.com/Ixoivzzvkw
Fireblade SP returns to India
The Japanese automaker has relaunched the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in India, priced at Rs 33,50,000 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The high-performance superbike carries over its MotoGP-inspired aerodynamic bodywork and is offered in the striking Grand Prix Red colour scheme with contrasting blue graphics for 2026.
You asked. You waited. You never stopped loving the legend. Yes, the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is back.— Honda BigWing India (@BigWingIndia) June 12, 2026
Gear up because this is your chance to redefine the rush like never before.
Bookings are now open at your nearest Honda BigWing dealership.
#ExcitesTheWorld… pic.twitter.com/aPjbHEyPgn
It is powered by a 1000cc inline four-cylinder engine producing 214.03 bhp and 113Nm. The Fireblade SP continues to come loaded with premium hardware as standard, including electronically adjustable Öhlins Smart-EC 3.0 suspension, Brembo Stylema R front brake callipers, and a lightweight Akrapovič titanium exhaust system.
Gold Wing gets a new colour
Honda's luxury tourer bike, Gold Wing, receives a new Gun Metal Black Metallic paint option, priced at Rs 44,30,000 (ex-showroom, Gurugram), which is Rs 1,47,886 more than the outgoing Bordeaux Red Metallic shade.
The grand tourer returns in its finest suit.— Honda BigWing India (@BigWingIndia) June 12, 2026
The Honda Gold Wing Tour is back in black.
Prepare yourself to experience the art of luxury touring.
Bookings now open at Honda BigWing dealerships across India.
#ExcitesTheWorld #HondaGoldWingTour #HondaBigWing #BigWingIndia… pic.twitter.com/gllPtDzmL0
The darker finish offers the Gold Wing a more premium and sophisticated road presence, complementing its substantial bodywork with a stealthier aesthetic. Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged, carrying its six-cylinder engine and long-distance comfort-focused touring package.