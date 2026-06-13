ETV Bharat / technology

Honda Launches CB750 Hornet, XL750 Transalp With E-Clutch, Relaunches Fireblade SP In India

Hyderabad: Honda has expanded its 2026 iterations for its premium motorcycle lineup in India. The company has launched E-Clutch-equipped versions of the CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp, relaunched its flagship superbike, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, and introduced a new paint option for the Gold Wing luxury tourer in the country.

E-Clutch comes to the CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp

Following the recent launch of the NX500 E-Clutch, Honda has extended its electronic clutch technology to the CB750 Hornet and the XL750 Transalp. The CB750 Hornet E-Clutch is priced at Rs 10,49,000 (ex-showroom, Gurugram), while the XL750 Transalp E-Clutch comes in at Rs 13,20,000 — representing premiums of Rs 1,26,000 and Rs 1,38,491 respectively over their standard counterparts.

Honda's E-Clutch system automates clutch engagement and disengagement during gear shifts, eliminating the need to operate the clutch lever. This reduces rider fatigue notably in stop-start city traffic. Crucially, the clutch lever remains fully functional, allowing riders to switch to conventional manual operation whenever preferred. Both motorcycles are otherwise mechanically and cosmetically unchanged. The CB750 Hornet retains its 755cc parallel-twin engine and streetfighter character, while the XL750 Transalp continues as Honda's middleweight adventure tourer.