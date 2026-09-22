Honda Launches CB500 In India, Priced From Rs 2.75 Lakh
Honda has launched the CB500 in India, aiming to fill the gap left by Royal Enfield's discontinued 500cc motorcycle range.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has officially launched its new CB500 motorcycle. It was first shown in the country in July this year. The retro-styled roadster bike is priced starting at Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) for the base alloy wheel variant. The mid-spec Spoke-wheel version costs Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The top-spec model, which adds extra graphics and stripes, is priced at Rs 3.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).
With the CB500, Honda hopes to gain a strong foothold in the premium modern classic motorcycle segment. This category was once ruled by Royal Enfield's 500cc range. Since that range was discontinued, a gap has opened in the market, and Honda wants its new bike to fill it.
The CB500 sits above the CB350 in Honda's Indian lineup. Bookings for the motorcycle are open and can be done via Honda's official website or by visiting the nearest BigWing dealership across the country. Notably, the bike is made in India.
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)
|Alloy wheel
|Rs 2,75,000
|Spoke wheel
|Rs 2,99,900
|Spoke with Stripes
|Rs 3,01,900
Honda CB500: Design
The CB500's overall design is quite similar to the CB350, with some styling elements borrowed from the classic 1969 Honda CB750. However, there are clear differences as well. The new bike has a bigger fuel tank, a ribbed seat, larger fenders, a redesigned tail section and a much thicker exhaust pipe. Buyers can choose from five colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Rebel Red Metallic 2, Mat Steel Silver Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, and Pearl Igneous Black with stripes.
Honda CB500: Features
The CB500 comes with a semi-digital instrument console, a slipper clutch, selectable torque control, and RoadSync smartphone connectivity.
Honda has not shared complete technical details yet. However, it is known that the bike uses telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear. Disc brakes are fitted on both wheels, and a dual-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) comes as standard. The CB500 rolls on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel.
Honda CB500: Engine
The new CB500 is built on a completely new platform. It is powered by a 501cc, single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine that produces 28bhp of power and 43Nm of torque. This engine is mated with a 5-speed gearbox and comes with a slip-and-assist clutch as standard.