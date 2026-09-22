ETV Bharat / technology

Honda Launches CB500 In India, Priced From Rs 2.75 Lakh

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has officially launched its new CB500 motorcycle. It was first shown in the country in July this year. The retro-styled roadster bike is priced starting at Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) for the base alloy wheel variant. The mid-spec Spoke-wheel version costs Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The top-spec model, which adds extra graphics and stripes, is priced at Rs 3.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

With the CB500, Honda hopes to gain a strong foothold in the premium modern classic motorcycle segment. This category was once ruled by Royal Enfield's 500cc range. Since that range was discontinued, a gap has opened in the market, and Honda wants its new bike to fill it.

The CB500 sits above the CB350 in Honda's Indian lineup. Bookings for the motorcycle are open and can be done via Honda's official website or by visiting the nearest BigWing dealership across the country. Notably, the bike is made in India.