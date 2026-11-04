Honda Alpha Electric SUV To Debut In December, Will Be Made In India
Honda has named its upcoming electric SUV the Alpha. It will be launched globally on December 2, 2026.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Honda has named its upcoming electric SUV as Alpha. It will be the company's first electric vehicle built for global markets, and it will be made in India. The Japanese automaker plans to reveal the car on December 2, 2026, and India will be the first market where it goes on sale.
Why the name Alpha?
The name Alpha is derived from the first letter of the Greek alphabet. Honda says it symbolises a new beginning for customers, as the company prepares to grow its range of electric vehicles in India.
The Alpha will also bring Honda's newly designed "H" logo to Indian roads for the first time. More details about the car will be revealed during its global launch in December.
India as a global base
Honda first showed the Alpha as a prototype at the Japan Mobility Show in 2025. The production SUV is expected to show the company's vision for electric travel through its technology, design and driving feel. Honda says it has built the car to suit both city streets and natural surroundings.
India will be the first country to get the SUV. In future, it will also act as a global manufacturing hub for the model. Choosing India for the world premiere is a big step in Honda's plans for this market.
However, Honda has not yet shared key facts about the car. Details such as the car's powertrain, battery capacity, and driving range have not yet been revealed.
A new logo
Honda has also adopted a new logo for its car business across the world. It will appear on the upcoming SUV. The company first used the H logo for its cars in 1963, and the design has changed several times since then.
The latest logo change indicates how the automaker is changing. It also shows that Honda wants to meet new challenges and focus on new technology.
Toshiyuki Yanagisawa, President and CEO of Honda Cars India, said, "We are pleased to announce that the official name of our upcoming electric SUV will be 'Honda Alpha'."
He added that India becoming the global production base for this model is an important step in Honda's journey towards electric cars. He said it also shows the company's strong commitment to the Indian market. "We are excited to begin a new chapter for Honda in India with this exciting new offering."