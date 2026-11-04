ETV Bharat / technology

Honda Alpha Electric SUV To Debut In December, Will Be Made In India

Honda Alpha will be the company's first-ever Made in India electric vehicle (EV). ( Image Credit: Honda Cars India )

Hyderabad: Honda has named its upcoming electric SUV as Alpha. It will be the company's first electric vehicle built for global markets, and it will be made in India. The Japanese automaker plans to reveal the car on December 2, 2026, and India will be the first market where it goes on sale.

Why the name Alpha?

The name Alpha is derived from the first letter of the Greek alphabet. Honda says it symbolises a new beginning for customers, as the company prepares to grow its range of electric vehicles in India. The Alpha will also bring Honda's newly designed "H" logo to Indian roads for the first time. More details about the car will be revealed during its global launch in December. India as a global base Honda first showed the Alpha as a prototype at the Japan Mobility Show in 2025. The production SUV is expected to show the company's vision for electric travel through its technology, design and driving feel. Honda says it has built the car to suit both city streets and natural surroundings. India will be the first country to get the SUV. In future, it will also act as a global manufacturing hub for the model. Choosing India for the world premiere is a big step in Honda's plans for this market.