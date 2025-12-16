You Can Now Claim Hogwarts Legacy Video Game For Free: Here's How
The Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 5:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hogwarts Legacy is free on the Epic Games Store. It will be available for grabs until December 18, 2025, 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). This acclaimed action-adventure game is free as part of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale. The game is set in Harry Potter’s Wizarding World and was developed by Avalanche Software and Warner Bros.
During The Game Awards 2025, the event’s host and popular game journalist, Geoff Keighley, announced the availability of the game as a free redeemable title on the Epic Games Store for PC. Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023, and became the year’s highest-selling game.
In addition, Epic Games mentioned that players will also find outfits and accessories inspired by Harry Potter’s wizarding world in the Fortnite Shop later this December. Players can customise each outfit to represent one of the four Hogwarts houses—Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. Also, Epic Games Store is allowing players to earn the Chocolate Frog Back Bling in Fortnite.
How to redeem Hogwarts Legacy on the Epic Games Store
Step 1: Open Epic Games Store.
Launch the Epic Games Store app on your PC or visit the Epic Games Store website in your browser.
Step 2: Go to the Store section.
Navigate to the Store tab, and scroll down to find the ‘Free Games’ hub.
Step 3: Locate Hogwarts Legacy
Look for Hogwarts Legacy, which is currently listed as free.
Step 4: Proceed to Checkout
Click on the game to open its page and add it to your checkout cart. You will see the price listed as Rs 3,999, but marked as free.
Step 5: Redeem the game.
Click on ‘Get’, on the next page, click ‘Place Order’ to confirm. The game will now be added to your Epic Games Library.
Step 6: Download and play.
Download and install the game from your Epic Games Library. Once installed, launch it via the Epic Games Store app on your PC and start playing.
Epic Games regularly provides free games to its users, especially during the Holiday season.
Hogwarts Legacy
The Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG game, inspired by the Harry Potter books. The game is set in the 1800s Hogwarts era, long before Harry Potter’s story began. It includes both familiar and new locations. Players are depicted as students who hold the key to an ancient secret threatening the wizarding world. They can discover and interact with magical beasts, and customise their character’s appearance and abilities. Players can also do wizard training, which includes crafting poisons, mastering spell casting, and upgrading talents. They can shape their journey to become the kind of wizard they want to be.
Published by Warner Bros. Games, the Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.