ETV Bharat / technology

You Can Now Claim Hogwarts Legacy Video Game For Free: Here's How

Hogwarts Legacy is available for free on Epic Games Stores ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Hogwarts Legacy )

Hyderabad: Hogwarts Legacy is free on the Epic Games Store. It will be available for grabs until December 18, 2025, 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). This acclaimed action-adventure game is free as part of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale. The game is set in Harry Potter’s Wizarding World and was developed by Avalanche Software and Warner Bros.

During The Game Awards 2025, the event’s host and popular game journalist, Geoff Keighley, announced the availability of the game as a free redeemable title on the Epic Games Store for PC. Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023, and became the year’s highest-selling game.

In addition, Epic Games mentioned that players will also find outfits and accessories inspired by Harry Potter’s wizarding world in the Fortnite Shop later this December. Players can customise each outfit to represent one of the four Hogwarts houses—Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. Also, Epic Games Store is allowing players to earn the Chocolate Frog Back Bling in Fortnite.

How to redeem Hogwarts Legacy on the Epic Games Store

Step 1: Open Epic Games Store.

Launch the Epic Games Store app on your PC or visit the Epic Games Store website in your browser.

Step 2: Go to the Store section.

Navigate to the Store tab, and scroll down to find the ‘Free Games’ hub.

Step 3: Locate Hogwarts Legacy