Scientists Discover A Unique Alloy Created During Hiroshima Bombing
Researchers identified a unique metallic alloy formed during the 1945 Hiroshima nuclear blast, offering fresh insight into extreme nuclear explosion conditions.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Scientists have discovered a multicomponent alloy, which was created during the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan. The study titled, "Discovery of a multicomponent alloy forged by the Hiroshima atomic blast", published in the Science Advances journal, mentions that the new found alloy was previously unknown.
The researchers identified the material while studying 34 fallout samples containing tiny glassy droplets known as hiroshimaites, which were preserved for decades in the sands of Hiroshima Bay.
These remnants formed when temperatures exceeding 7,000-degrees Celsius vaporised buildings, soil, metal, glass and water during the blast. The intense heat effectively melted the city's infrastructure into molten material, which then settled and solidified along the coastline.
A structure never seen before
Using a high-powered electron microscope, the team examined metallic particles within the droplets and analysed them further using X-ray diffraction. While most particles turned out to be common iron-chromium alloys, one tiny grain stood out. It contained a combination of iron, chromium, nickel, manganese, molybdenum, silicon and aluminium, arranged in an atomic structure that has never been observed in conventional alloys.
Researchers believe this unusual structure formed when metallic vapour released by the explosion cooled almost instantly as the nuclear fireball expanded, effectively freezing the atoms in an unfamiliar arrangement before they could settle into a more typical crystalline pattern.
Uses of Hiroshimaite
According to the research team, the discovery shows how anthropogenic events or extreme man-made conditions can give rise to entirely new materials that do not occur naturally on Earth. They believe the metal could eventually help scientists design lighter, more heat-resistant materials for use in industries such as aerospace and manufacturing. The findings could also improve understanding of the chemical and physical fallout generated by nuclear explosions such as the one at Hiroshima, offering researchers a clearer picture of the extreme temperatures and pressures involved.
The Hiroshima bombing
The atomic bomb, codenamed Little Boy, weighed roughly 9,000 pounds and was the first nuclear weapon deployed in warfare. It was dropped on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, releasing energy equivalent to around 20,000 tons of TNT. The blast is estimated to have killed 140,000 people, while radiation exposure left many survivors with long-term health conditions, including cancer and leukaemia.