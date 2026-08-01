ETV Bharat / technology

Scientists Discover A Unique Alloy Created During Hiroshima Bombing

Hyderabad: Scientists have discovered a multicomponent alloy, which was created during the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan. The study titled, "Discovery of a multicomponent alloy forged by the Hiroshima atomic blast", published in the Science Advances journal, mentions that the new found alloy was previously unknown.

The researchers identified the material while studying 34 fallout samples containing tiny glassy droplets known as hiroshimaites, which were preserved for decades in the sands of Hiroshima Bay.

These remnants formed when temperatures exceeding 7,000-degrees Celsius vaporised buildings, soil, metal, glass and water during the blast. The intense heat effectively melted the city's infrastructure into molten material, which then settled and solidified along the coastline.

A structure never seen before

Using a high-powered electron microscope, the team examined metallic particles within the droplets and analysed them further using X-ray diffraction. While most particles turned out to be common iron-chromium alloys, one tiny grain stood out. It contained a combination of iron, chromium, nickel, manganese, molybdenum, silicon and aluminium, arranged in an atomic structure that has never been observed in conventional alloys.