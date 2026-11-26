Hindustan Zinc, IIT Madras Advance Zinc-Air Battery Technology For Next-Generation Electric Mobility
The electric three-wheeler prototype features a dual-battery configuration, with the zinc-air battery contributing nearly 10% of the vehicle’s total energy requirements.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Chennai/Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc Limited, the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), has unveiled an electric three-wheeler prototype integrated with an approximately 1 kWh zinc-air battery, developed as a range extender for electric mobility applications.
Unveiled during the recently held IIT Madras Energy Summit 2026, the development marks an important milestone in the ongoing research collaboration between the two institutions and advances the development of indigenous zinc-based energy storage solutions for emerging applications.
The electric three-wheeler prototype integrated with the 1 kWh zinc-air battery was unveiled in the presence of the Guest of Honour Shri Praveen Chakravarthy, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Mr Amarendu Prakash, CEO and Whole-time Director, Hindustan Zinc Limited, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR), IIT Madras, Dr Aravind Kumar Chandiran, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras, who led this project, along with other stakeholders.
With the accelerating global transition towards clean energy and electric mobility, the demand for diversified, affordable and sustainable energy storage solutions is growing.
The abundance, recyclability and potential cost and safety advantages of zinc make it a promising metal for next-generation battery technologies. India’s abundant zinc resources present a significant opportunity to strengthen indigenous capabilities in energy storage and support the country’s journey towards energy self-reliance.
The electric three-wheeler prototype features a dual-battery configuration, with the zinc-air battery contributing nearly 10% of the vehicle’s total energy requirements. While the existing lithium-ion battery supports acceleration and peak power requirements, the zinc-air battery provides a steady supply of energy during operation.
The development demonstrates the potential of zinc-based battery technologies to complement existing energy storage systems and opens up new possibilities for their application in electric mobility.
Speaking on the development, Mr Amarendu Prakash, CEO and Whole-time Director, Hindustan Zinc Limited, said, “At Hindustan Zinc, we are constantly exploring opportunities to expand the applications of zinc and unlock greater value from this versatile metal. With zinc being abundantly available in India, there is an opportunity to explore indigenous energy storage solutions that can contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat. Our collaboration with IIT Madras reflects our commitment to translating scientific research into practical applications, creating new demand avenues for zinc and strengthening its role in the global clean energy transition.”
Zinc-air batteries generate electricity by utilising zinc and oxygen from the surrounding air. With the use of a non-flammable, water-based electrolyte and an abundantly available and recyclable metal, the technology offers potential advantages in safety, affordability and environmental sustainability. The collaboration, initiated in 2024, has now progressed from laboratory-scale research to vehicle-level demonstration, marking an important milestone in the development of indigenous zinc-air battery technology.
Congratulating the research team, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Energy is the major focus of discussion globally, be it artificial intelligence, agriculture all the way to advanced manufacturing. Ensuring generation, storage and distribution of energy from different sources, specifically the renewable ones, is the most important topic for research, development and commercialisation. Our collaboration with Hindustan Zinc is yet another important effort towards this goal.”
For Hindustan Zinc, the collaboration is part of a broader effort to explore emerging applications of zinc and expand its presence in value-added product segments.
From renewable energy storage to electric mobility, Hindustan Zinc is actively exploring new frontiers for zinc-based battery technologies. As part of its broader growth and diversification strategy under HZL 2.0, the company continues to drive application-led innovation, unlock new value-added opportunities and strengthen the role of zinc as a critical enabler of the global energy transition.
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