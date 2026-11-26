ETV Bharat / technology

Hindustan Zinc, IIT Madras Advance Zinc-Air Battery Technology For Next-Generation Electric Mobility

The electric three-wheeler prototype integrated with the 1 kWh zinc-air battery was unveiled in the presence of the Guest of Honour Shri Praveen Chakravarthy, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Mr Amarendu Prakash, CEO and Whole-time Director, Hindustan Zinc Limited, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR), IIT Madras, Dr Aravind Kumar Chandiran, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras, who led this project, along with other stakeholders. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai/Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc Limited, the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), has unveiled an electric three-wheeler prototype integrated with an approximately 1 kWh zinc-air battery, developed as a range extender for electric mobility applications.

Unveiled during the recently held IIT Madras Energy Summit 2026, the development marks an important milestone in the ongoing research collaboration between the two institutions and advances the development of indigenous zinc-based energy storage solutions for emerging applications.

The electric three-wheeler prototype integrated with the 1 kWh zinc-air battery was unveiled in the presence of the Guest of Honour Shri Praveen Chakravarthy, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Mr Amarendu Prakash, CEO and Whole-time Director, Hindustan Zinc Limited, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR), IIT Madras, Dr Aravind Kumar Chandiran, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras, who led this project, along with other stakeholders. With the accelerating global transition towards clean energy and electric mobility, the demand for diversified, affordable and sustainable energy storage solutions is growing. The abundance, recyclability and potential cost and safety advantages of zinc make it a promising metal for next-generation battery technologies. India’s abundant zinc resources present a significant opportunity to strengthen indigenous capabilities in energy storage and support the country’s journey towards energy self-reliance. The electric three-wheeler prototype features a dual-battery configuration, with the zinc-air battery contributing nearly 10% of the vehicle’s total energy requirements. While the existing lithium-ion battery supports acceleration and peak power requirements, the zinc-air battery provides a steady supply of energy during operation. The development demonstrates the potential of zinc-based battery technologies to complement existing energy storage systems and opens up new possibilities for their application in electric mobility.