ETV Bharat / technology

High Prices And Premium Demand Pushes Global Smartphone Revenue To Record $109 Billion: Report

New Delhi: Global smartphone revenue rose 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to a record $109 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026 as higher device prices and growing demand for premium smartphones boosted market value, a report showed on Friday.

A report by Counterpoint Research said the quarter marked the highest-ever second-quarter smartphone revenue, with average selling prices (ASPs) rising 17 per cent YoY to a record $400. The growth was driven by sustained consumer preference for premium devices as well as memory-driven price hikes across Android smartphone portfolios.

According to Counterpoint Research, smartphone makers are increasingly prioritising value over shipment volumes as rising component costs, particularly memory prices, continue to pressure margins.

Senior Analyst Shilpi Jain said manufacturers are moving away from volume-led strategies by passing on higher component costs to consumers, promoting higher-storage variants and expanding premium offerings. Brands have also improved affordability through instalment plans, trade-in programmes and aggressive financing schemes, particularly in emerging markets.