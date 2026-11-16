Hidden Soft Error, Heavy Load Among 3 Factors Caused Microsoft Outage; Over 80 pc Servers Hit
Microsoft blamed the November 12 Microsoft 365 outage on a hidden software flaw, surging Teams traffic and 14% reduced server capacity, triggering global disruption.
By IANS
Published : November 16, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The recent major global outage of Microsoft 365 services was caused by a hidden software flaw, an unusually high volume of traffic and a reduction in server capacity, the company said on Monday.
According to these triggers, the US-based software services provider witnessed a global Microsoft 365 outage earlier this month, disrupting services including Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint and Office applications. In a post on X, the company's Executive Vice President for Copilot, Agents and Platform apologised to customers and shared the early findings of the investigation into the November 12 disruption.
According to Microsoft, the problem started in a networking system that sits in front of many Microsoft 365 services. A hidden software flaw caused servers to get overloaded and stop responding under certain conditions.
More details on the root cause can be found in the Microsoft 365 Admin center, and an abridged version can be found below. We are deeply sorry for the impact to all our customers and recognize the impact that this has on their normal business & operations. The incident on Thursday, November 12th, 2026, was caused by three main factors that together caused a global outage for the networking gateway that fronts many Microsoft 365 services. First, a latent defect caused servers to become overwhelmed and unresponsive under certain load conditions. This was due to lock contention inside an internal process which caused the machine to become unavailable. This defect was the result of a fix that was prepared specifically for Microsoft 365 networking gateway servers; neither the underlying defect nor the fix applies to broader Windows deployments. The initial change in behavior first started deployment in July of this year. The update went through safe deployment and saturated globally over several weeks, during which time no issues were observed. For more than three months, the change was deployed worldwide without impact. Our normal load testing did not detect the latent issue because the different traffic and SKU mix used in our test labs. The contention issue is worsened on machines with more cores and newer hardware; whereas our load testing tended to focus on our weaker hardware SKUs with fewer cores. Second, a surge in load increased the likelihood for the networking gateways to encounter the contention. Within Microsoft 365, we maintain two independent and heterogenous network gateway systems designed for isolation and high availability. This allows many Microsoft 365 services to fail to/from them during outages or disruptions. Approximately fifteen hours before the outage, Teams failed over from the alternative networking gateway to the ‘primary’ gateway that also supports Exchange Online. This increased the load on the networking gateway and changed its traffic patterns. This type of failover is part of normal operations and is integral to standard Microsoft resiliency efforts. Third, at the same time, nearly 14% of server capacity for the networking gateway was out of service due to an unrelated issue from the previous day. This server capacity was on track to be returned to active service through routine maintenance and health processes. The service had sufficient capacity headroom, so the reduction in server capacity had no impact on its own. Taken together, the increased load and the reduced server capacity, caused the network gateway to encounter the latent bug from July. This caused requests to build up until servers ultimately stopped responding. This occurred during the peak window of traffic in the United States. When servers lose connectivity, our traffic management systems automatically route users to other healthy endpoints. This happens often and is critical to avoiding any interruption due to hardware, software, or network defects and is normally what makes the service resilient. However, the redirected traffic increased the likelihood for the same problem to occur on the remaining endpoints. This caused a cascading failure from server to server as the same amount of load was spread across fewer servers. In less than two hours, the previously unknown defect was encountered across our fleet and rendered them unresponsive. At its lowest, more than 80% of servers were unresponsive. Normally, the network gateway is composed of thousands of ‘capacity units’ which represent shards of capacity, hardware, and networking infrastructure. These ‘capacity units’ are then organized into regions. In this case, due to a separate issue, the normal bulkheads between these different partitions did not stop the cascading failure. This is what allowed the impact to spread across our network gateway infrastructure globally. Several services like Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Office apps failed out of the faulty network gateway infrastructure. That is why those services were restored earlier, with Teams chats and meetings functioning without issue for most of the outage. But not all services, like Exchange Online, can fail out of this network gateway. Recovery took longer than usual because as servers returned to service, they were immediately overwhelmed by waiting traffic and became unresponsive again. Our normally automated recovery processes were not designed to restore service from this broad unresponsive state. Additionally, since the main code defect was a latent bug from several months previous, our normal rollback, flighting, and feature flags were unable to quickly revert the change. After engineers confirmed the defect as the cause, we developed an update that returned the code path to the previously known good state. To effectively apply this fix, and to slowly bring the service online again, we took groups of servers out of service, applied the change, and restarted them before returning them to service. This process was carefully applied to large quantities of infrastructure at a time (e.g. 50%+ of a region). The final Post-Incident Review (PIR) will provide more details later this week.— Charles Lamanna (@clamanna) November 16, 2026
The company said the code change linked to the flaw was first rolled out in July and had been running across the world for more than three months without causing any trouble. The flaw went unnoticed because the company's testing systems used different traffic patterns and hardware than the real-world systems.
Microsoft said traffic on the affected system rose sharply after Teams traffic was moved from a backup system to the main system about 15 hours before the outage. At the same time, nearly 14 per cent of server capacity was unavailable because of an unrelated issue from the previous day. While either factor alone would not have caused an outage, together they exposed the hidden flaw, causing requests to pile up until servers stopped responding during peak traffic hours in the US, the company said.
Microsoft said its automatic systems first tried to send users to healthy servers, but the extra traffic increased the chances of the same failure happening elsewhere. This set off a chain reaction that spread quickly across the system.
At the worst point of the incident, more than 80 per cent of the affected servers stopped responding, according to the top executive. The software giant also said a separate issue stopped its internal safety systems, which are meant to contain failures within a region, from working, allowing the problem to spread globally.
Microsoft said recovery was difficult because servers that came back online were immediately hit by pending traffic and stopped responding again. Its existing automatic recovery systems were not built to restore services after such a large-scale failure. Engineers eventually found the faulty code and developed an update that restored normal functioning. Microsoft also said it will release a full review with more details and corrective steps later this week.