ETV Bharat / technology

HFC Out, HFO In: How India's Homegrown Refrigerant Manufacturing Tech Could Power Climate-Friendly Cooling

Bengaluru: India has developed its first indigenous process technology for manufacturing HFO-1234yf, a next-generation refrigerant that is expected to support India in its move towards climate-friendly cooling technologies, reduce dependence on imports and help it become more self-sufficient in its advanced refrigerant manufacturing.

The breakthrough has been achieved by the Hyderabad-based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT). The development is expected to play a key role in meeting future cooling requirements while reducing the environmental impact of the refrigeration and air-conditioning sector.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, D Srinivasa Reddy, Director, CSIR-IICT, said, “So far, we did not have our own process technology for manufacturing HFO-1234yf. CSIR-IICT, which is known for its expertise in fluorination chemistry and has one of the country's leading laboratories in this field, has developed India's first bench-scale process for producing HFO-1234yf. This is an important landmark towards achieving self-reliance in advanced refrigerant technologies."

CSIR-IICT is preparing to transfer the HFO-1234yf manufacturing technology to industry (Getty Images)

He explained that the development project was initiated as early as 2018, with the support of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and the Department of Science & Technology. "Now we have developed the process technology and are ready to move forward in collaboration with the industry for commercialisation,” he added.

Meeting India's growing cooling demand

India experiences a warm and tropical climate year-round, despite having diverse climate zones. This makes cooling an essential developmental necessity associated with public health, well-being, economic growth, and productivity. Various countries have recognised access to cooling as an integral element of sustainable development, including the United States.

Currently, India largely depends on hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) as refrigerants for most of its cooling needs. However, after ratifying the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol in 2021, the country committed to the gradual phase-down of HFCs because of their high Global Warming Potential (GWP). Against this backdrop, hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs), particularly HFO-1234yf, represent a new class of refrigerants with an ultra-low Global Warming Potential (GWP) and zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP). As a replacement for conventional HFCs, HFO-1234yf is expected to support the transition towards sustainable and environmentally friendly cooling technologies.

India is phasing down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) under the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. By 2032 Around 10% of HFC consumption is planned to be phased down. By 2037 HFC consumption is expected to be reduced by 20%. For Viksit Bharat 2047 Nearly 85% of HFCs will need to be replaced with next-generation refrigerants. Role of HFO-1234yf Indigenous HFO-1234yf technology is expected to support the transition to low-GWP refrigerants and help meet future cooling demand. Key implication The phased reduction of HFCs will create significant demand for next-generation refrigerants, making domestic manufacturing capabilities essential.

Reddy said India's phased reduction of HFCs under the Kigali Amendment makes indigenous HFO-1234yf technology strategically important.

“The country plans to phase down HFCs in a gradual manner. By 2032, around 10 per cent of HFC consumption will be phased down, followed by a 20 per cent reduction by 2037. Looking ahead to Viksit Bharat 2047, nearly 85 per cent of HFCs will need to be replaced. This will create a significant demand for next-generation refrigerants such as HFO-1234yf, making it essential for India to develop indigenous manufacturing capabilities,” he added.

Why HFO-1234yf is better than conventional HFCs

India is witnessing a rapid increase in cooling demand due to rising temperatures and urbanisation, making indigenous low-GWP refrigerants strategically important. Comparing HFO-1234yf with conventional HFC refrigerants, Srinivasa Reddy said the next-generation refrigerant offers several advantages.