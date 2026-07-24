HFC Out, HFO In: How India's Homegrown Refrigerant Manufacturing Tech Could Power Climate-Friendly Cooling
India has developed its first indigenous HFO-1234yf manufacturing process, aiming to support climate-friendly cooling, reduce import dependence, and advance self-reliance in refrigerant technology.
By Anubha Jain
Published : July 24, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST
Bengaluru: India has developed its first indigenous process technology for manufacturing HFO-1234yf, a next-generation refrigerant that is expected to support India in its move towards climate-friendly cooling technologies, reduce dependence on imports and help it become more self-sufficient in its advanced refrigerant manufacturing.
The breakthrough has been achieved by the Hyderabad-based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT). The development is expected to play a key role in meeting future cooling requirements while reducing the environmental impact of the refrigeration and air-conditioning sector.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, D Srinivasa Reddy, Director, CSIR-IICT, said, “So far, we did not have our own process technology for manufacturing HFO-1234yf. CSIR-IICT, which is known for its expertise in fluorination chemistry and has one of the country's leading laboratories in this field, has developed India's first bench-scale process for producing HFO-1234yf. This is an important landmark towards achieving self-reliance in advanced refrigerant technologies."
He explained that the development project was initiated as early as 2018, with the support of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and the Department of Science & Technology. "Now we have developed the process technology and are ready to move forward in collaboration with the industry for commercialisation,” he added.
Meeting India's growing cooling demand
India experiences a warm and tropical climate year-round, despite having diverse climate zones. This makes cooling an essential developmental necessity associated with public health, well-being, economic growth, and productivity. Various countries have recognised access to cooling as an integral element of sustainable development, including the United States.
Currently, India largely depends on hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) as refrigerants for most of its cooling needs. However, after ratifying the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol in 2021, the country committed to the gradual phase-down of HFCs because of their high Global Warming Potential (GWP). Against this backdrop, hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs), particularly HFO-1234yf, represent a new class of refrigerants with an ultra-low Global Warming Potential (GWP) and zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP). As a replacement for conventional HFCs, HFO-1234yf is expected to support the transition towards sustainable and environmentally friendly cooling technologies.
|India is phasing down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) under the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol.
|By 2032
|Around 10% of HFC consumption is planned to be phased down.
|By 2037
|HFC consumption is expected to be reduced by 20%.
|For Viksit Bharat 2047
|Nearly 85% of HFCs will need to be replaced with next-generation refrigerants.
|Role of HFO-1234yf
|Indigenous HFO-1234yf technology is expected to support the transition to low-GWP refrigerants and help meet future cooling demand.
|Key implication
|The phased reduction of HFCs will create significant demand for next-generation refrigerants, making domestic manufacturing capabilities essential.
Reddy said India's phased reduction of HFCs under the Kigali Amendment makes indigenous HFO-1234yf technology strategically important.
“The country plans to phase down HFCs in a gradual manner. By 2032, around 10 per cent of HFC consumption will be phased down, followed by a 20 per cent reduction by 2037. Looking ahead to Viksit Bharat 2047, nearly 85 per cent of HFCs will need to be replaced. This will create a significant demand for next-generation refrigerants such as HFO-1234yf, making it essential for India to develop indigenous manufacturing capabilities,” he added.
Why HFO-1234yf is better than conventional HFCs
India is witnessing a rapid increase in cooling demand due to rising temperatures and urbanisation, making indigenous low-GWP refrigerants strategically important. Comparing HFO-1234yf with conventional HFC refrigerants, Srinivasa Reddy said the next-generation refrigerant offers several advantages.
In addition to low toxicity, ultra-low GWP, and zero ODP, another advantage of this compound is its lifetime in the atmosphere. It takes only 11 days for HFO-1234yf to break down in the atmosphere, while HFC refrigerants can remain intact in the atmosphere for almost 14 years. These characteristics make HFO-1234yf a next-generation refrigerant that is far more environmentally compatible than the HFCs currently in use, he noted.
|Conventional HFCs
|HFO-1234yf
|High Global Warming Potential (GWP)
|Ultra-low Global Warming Potential (GWP)
|Atmospheric lifetime of almost 14 years
|Atmospheric lifetime of about 11 days
|Higher environmental impact
|Zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP), low toxicity and lower environmental impact
|Widely used in existing cooling systems
|Suitable for automotive, commercial and residential air-conditioning, commercial refrigeration, cold-chain logistics and industrial cooling
Applications beyond automobiles
Although HFO-1234yf is widely known for its use in automobile air-conditioning systems, its applications extend far beyond the automotive sector. Reddy said the refrigerant can be used across a wide range of refrigeration and air-conditioning applications.
"HFO-1234yf can be used in several applications beyond the automotive sector. It is suitable for commercial refrigeration systems, including supermarkets, walk-in coolers, cold rooms, food retail systems, refrigerators, and chillers. It also has potential applications in residential and commercial air-conditioning systems, cold-chain logistics, industrial cooling, and other refrigeration requirements. As the technology matures, its use is expected to expand across multiple cooling applications,” he noted.
|Applications
|Automotive: Vehicle air-conditioning systems
|Commercial Refrigeration: Supermarkets, walk-in coolers, cold rooms, food retail systems, refrigerators, chillers
|Residential Air-Conditioning: Home air-conditioning systems
|Commercial Air-Conditioning: Office buildings and commercial cooling systems
|Cold-Chain Logistics: Temperature-controlled transport and storage
|Industrial Cooling: Industrial refrigeration and process cooling
Years of research and engineering expertise
Reddy said that they initiated the project after recognising the need for next-generation refrigerants. "Over the last five to six years, our team of scientists and research students has been constantly working on the development of this technology," he stated, adding that the major problem was working with hydrogen fluoride (HF) and other fluorinating agents, which require special skills and strict safety precautions.
"Only a few organisations in the country can do that. CSIR-IICT has built decades of expertise in fluorination chemistry, and that experience played a crucial role in overcoming both the scientific and engineering challenges involved in developing the indigenous process technology," he added.
Roadmap to commercialisation
Having successfully developed the laboratory-scale process and achieved the required purity and specifications, CSIR-IICT is now preparing to transfer the technology to industry for large-scale manufacturing.
"Once the technology is transferred, the industry will undertake scale-up and move towards commercial production," Reddy said. "From a consumer perspective, the benefits will be realised once industries begin manufacturing HFO-1234yf. One advantage is that the refrigerant has already been adopted in several countries, and in many applications, it can be used in existing systems with little or no modification. This will facilitate a smoother transition from conventional HFC refrigerants. The next step is industrial-scale production and commercialisation. If everything progresses as planned, consumers could start benefiting from products based on this indigenous technology within the next two to three years," he said.
At present, India depends on imported HFO-1234yf, making indigenous production important from both economic and strategic perspectives.
Reddy said, "At present, the cost is comparable with imported alternatives. However, as demand increases and industries scale up production, the cost is expected to come down. Indigenous manufacturing will not only make HFO-1234yf more affordable over time but also reduce India's dependence on imports.”
Towards Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat
With India's cooling demand projected to grow rapidly in the coming decades, indigenous technologies such as HFO-1234yf could play a crucial role. According to Reddy, the technology will help in environmental conservation, increase efficiency in cooling, and reduce costs as the domestic production of next-generation refrigerants becomes widespread. Indigenous technologies like HFO-1234yf would prove very useful for India in realising its objectives under initiatives like Viksit Bharat 2047, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.
"This is just one of several strategic technologies being developed in the country. At CSIR-IICT, we are also developing other hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs), fluorinated compounds, and strategic chemicals. The aim is to create indigenous processes, which are then transferred to industry for commercialisation and helping India become self-reliant in this important sector," Reddy emphasised.