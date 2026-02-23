ETV Bharat / technology

Hey, Plex: Samsung Is Adding Perplexity AI To Galaxy AI For Its Upcoming Galaxy S26 Series

Users will be able to activate Perplexity via a dedicated voice command — "Hey Plex" — or by pressing and holding the device's side button. ( Image Credit: Samsung )

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the introduction of Perplexity, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, as its new integrated AI agent across upcoming flagship Galaxy devices, likely the Galaxy S26 Series. It comes as part of the tech giant’s growing multi-agent ecosystem. This move from the tech giant reflects a broader shift in how people use AI in their daily lives.

According to Samsung's own research, nearly eight in ten users now rely on more than two types of AI agents, depending on the task at hand. The South Korean tech giant mentions that Galaxy AI is designed to meet this demand by providing users greater choice, flexibility, and control over how they interact with their devices.

How Galaxy AI functions: Galaxy AI operates at the system level, working across the device's framework rather than within individual apps. This approach allows the platform to understand the user's context and carry out multi-step tasks more naturally, reducing the need to switch between apps or repeat commands.

How Perplexity will work: Perplexity will be deeply embedded across a range of Samsung's native applications, including Samsung Notes, Clock, Gallery, Reminder, and Calendar, as well as select third-party apps. Users will be able to activate Perplexity via a dedicated voice command — "Hey Plex" — or by pressing and holding the device's side button, making contextual assistance readily accessible.