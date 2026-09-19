ETV Bharat / technology

HertzzEV's New Charging System Built To Address Cyber Threats

New Delhi: Modern-day electric vehicles (EVs) are built to support smart EV charging systems. They are designed to constantly communicate with the charging station and the energy grid in real time through wireless networks such as WiFi and cellular networks (like 3G,4G, or 5G). Smart chargers connect with cloud management platforms to gather data on EV usage, track charging rates, and manage payment systems after charging.

However, this convenience makes smart chargers highly susceptible to cyber threats. So, to solve this, Hertzz EV, an Indian electric vehicle infrastructure brand and a subsidiary of Vanix Technologies, has created adaptive System-on-Chip (SoC) based AC EV chargers that scale from 7.4kW to 22kW.

The EV charging solutions company says its new charging system is designed to help reduce cyber threats arising from the compromise of smart EV charging systems.

Boddu Sai Madhu, Business Manager of HertzzEV (Image Credit: LinkedIn/Sai Madhu Boddu)

Boddu Sai Madhu, Business Manager of HertzzEV, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, said, "The charger supports Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity, enabling users to control and monitor charging through a mobile application. Users can start or end a charging session remotely and monitor information such as session status, charging duration and current levels. The system can monitor fluctuations during charging."

Positioning security as the key feature of the charger, Madhu stated that while cloud-level security is provided, the hardware has also been designed with encryption to reduce the risk of unauthorised access to the charging system.

As electric vehicles evolve rapidly, charging infrastructure deployed today can become outdated when newer charging protocols and higher-capacity vehicles enter the market. The new system is designed to deal with this challenge by enabling capacity upgrades through software, reducing the need to replace the charger’s existing hardware.

He further said the conventional chargers available are generally built around fixed configurations. This can mean that a charger installed for a particular power rating may not be capable of supporting higher charging capacities introduced later.

HertzzEV's charging system is designed to charge two-wheelers, e-rickshaws, three-wheelers and four-wheelers. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

This charger has been developed after noticing the day-by-day changes in the system, including the emergence of new charging protocols and software-defined vehicles. It has partnered with the chipset technology supporting the product's modularity and upgradability, Madhu added.