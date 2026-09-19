HertzzEV's New Charging System Built To Address Cyber Threats
HertzzEV's charger supports Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity, enabling users to control and monitor charging through a mobile application, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Modern-day electric vehicles (EVs) are built to support smart EV charging systems. They are designed to constantly communicate with the charging station and the energy grid in real time through wireless networks such as WiFi and cellular networks (like 3G,4G, or 5G). Smart chargers connect with cloud management platforms to gather data on EV usage, track charging rates, and manage payment systems after charging.
However, this convenience makes smart chargers highly susceptible to cyber threats. So, to solve this, Hertzz EV, an Indian electric vehicle infrastructure brand and a subsidiary of Vanix Technologies, has created adaptive System-on-Chip (SoC) based AC EV chargers that scale from 7.4kW to 22kW.
The EV charging solutions company says its new charging system is designed to help reduce cyber threats arising from the compromise of smart EV charging systems.
Boddu Sai Madhu, Business Manager of HertzzEV, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, said, "The charger supports Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity, enabling users to control and monitor charging through a mobile application. Users can start or end a charging session remotely and monitor information such as session status, charging duration and current levels. The system can monitor fluctuations during charging."
Positioning security as the key feature of the charger, Madhu stated that while cloud-level security is provided, the hardware has also been designed with encryption to reduce the risk of unauthorised access to the charging system.
As electric vehicles evolve rapidly, charging infrastructure deployed today can become outdated when newer charging protocols and higher-capacity vehicles enter the market. The new system is designed to deal with this challenge by enabling capacity upgrades through software, reducing the need to replace the charger’s existing hardware.
He further said the conventional chargers available are generally built around fixed configurations. This can mean that a charger installed for a particular power rating may not be capable of supporting higher charging capacities introduced later.
This charger has been developed after noticing the day-by-day changes in the system, including the emergence of new charging protocols and software-defined vehicles. It has partnered with the chipset technology supporting the product's modularity and upgradability, Madhu added.
The new charging system
Under the new system, a customer purchasing a 7.4 kW charger today can potentially upgrade it to 11 kW and subsequently to 22 kW, without replacing the charger hardware. The company claimed the upgrade can be carried out through its mobile application. However, it clarified that the electrical cabling must be verified before increasing the charger's power capacity, as a 7.4 kW installation and a 22 kW installation may require different cable specifications.
Benefits for Customers
This approach could allow the same charger to remain useful as customers change vehicles. For example, a consumer initially buying an EV compatible with 7.4 kW charging could later purchase a vehicle supporting 22 kW charging and upgrade the existing charger instead of installing an entirely new unit.
Chargers as revenue-generators
As per the new feature that allows charging owners to potentially use their charger as a revenue generator by making it a public charging point when it is not in use for personal charging. At that time, a customer who uses the charger for only a few hours a day can make it available as a public charger through the application for a specified period. Other EV users can then identify the charger, access it and pay for charging. This could allow privately installed charging infrastructure to be used more efficiently while allowing owners to generate revenue from otherwise idle charging capacity.
Single and Multi-Gun facilities
It currently offers a single-gun configuration and is also developing a multi-gun version capable of charging up to three vehicles simultaneously. The company's Business Manager said that the underlying design will remain substantially the same, with additional charging guns being incorporated for the multi-vehicle configuration.
Lightweight wall-mount unit
The charger is designed as a wall-mounted unit and weighs around 7–8 kg. It can be installed in a manner similar to mounting a television on a wall. The protection features are integrated into the charger, reducing the need for additional protection equipment such as separate MCB and RCCB units. The precise electrical installation requirements, however, would depend on the site's wiring, supply and applicable safety standards.
Multi-vehicle compatibility
HertzzEV's charging system is designed to charge two-wheelers, e-rickshaws, three-wheelers and four-wheelers. While charging, if conditions like voltage fluctuations, earth faults, and overheating of supply lines occur, the protection stack catches the fault and shuts down before damage reaches the vehicle.