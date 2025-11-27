Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control Variant Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Crusie Control variant is Rs 4,485 more expensive than its standard iteration.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 9:27 AM IST
Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new variant to its existing Xtreme 160R 4V, naked sports commuter bike, in India. The update includes the addition of cruise control. Listed on the official website last week, the company did not reveal the new variant’s price but provided details about its features.
The company has launched this model for a price of Rs 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom) (Rs 1,34,100 to be exact), which is about Rs 4,485 costlier than the standard model priced at Rs 1,29,615 (ex-showroom). It comes equipped with fresh feature upgrades. Notably, the Xtreme 160R 4V with cruise control remains mechanically the same as the standard model. Interested customers can book the new motorcycle via the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Hero MotoCorp dealership.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: What’s new?
At the front, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V now sports a redesigned and aggressive-looking LED headlight and a new LCD colour display inspired by the larger Xtreme 250R.
It features fresh graphics and updated paint schemes, including Matt Shadow Grey, Kevlar Brown, Matt Slate Black, and Neon Shooting Star.
It comes equipped with cruise control and a ride-by-wire throttle system. Riders can choose between three ride modes: Rain, Road, and Sport, making it India’s first 160cc motorcycle to offer such functionality. Notably, Hero has already introduced similar tech on models like the Xtreme 125R and Glamour X.
The updated motorcycle now features switchgear on both handlebars, allowing riders to seamlessly toggle between ride modes and activate cruise control while riding.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Specifications
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by the same 163.2cc 4-stroke, air- and oil-cooled, 4-valve engine, which produces a peak power output of 16.66 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
The naked sports commuter bike rides on 17-inch tubeless tyres at the front and rear. In terms of suspension, it has KYB upside-down forks at the front and a seven-step adjustable monoshock at the rear.
The Xtreme 160R 4V has a 276mm disc brake at the front and a 220mm disc brake at the rear. It also features a dual-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and Panic Brake Alert for safety, which is a first in its segment.
It is built on a tubular underbone diamond-type frame. The commuter bike has a ground clearance of 165 mm, weighs 147.5 kg, and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres.