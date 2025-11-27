ETV Bharat / technology

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control Variant Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is available in four colour options. ( Image Credit: Hero MotoCorp )

Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new variant to its existing Xtreme 160R 4V, naked sports commuter bike, in India. The update includes the addition of cruise control. Listed on the official website last week, the company did not reveal the new variant’s price but provided details about its features.

The company has launched this model for a price of Rs 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom) (Rs 1,34,100 to be exact), which is about Rs 4,485 costlier than the standard model priced at Rs 1,29,615 (ex-showroom). It comes equipped with fresh feature upgrades. Notably, the Xtreme 160R 4V with cruise control remains mechanically the same as the standard model. Interested customers can book the new motorcycle via the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Hero MotoCorp dealership.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: What’s new?

At the front, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V now sports a redesigned and aggressive-looking LED headlight and a new LCD colour display inspired by the larger Xtreme 250R.

It features fresh graphics and updated paint schemes, including Matt Shadow Grey, Kevlar Brown, Matt Slate Black, and Neon Shooting Star.

It comes equipped with cruise control and a ride-by-wire throttle system. Riders can choose between three ride modes: Rain, Road, and Sport, making it India’s first 160cc motorcycle to offer such functionality. Notably, Hero has already introduced similar tech on models like the Xtreme 125R and Glamour X.