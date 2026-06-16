ETV Bharat / technology

Hero Xpulse 421 Spotted Testing In Ladakh, Suggests India Launch Soon

Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp’s long-awaited high-capacity adventure motorcycle, the Xpulse 421, has been spotted undergoing testing in Ladakh. Several spy shots of the motorcycle are surfacing on social media, offering the clearest look yet at the production-ready bike. The Xpulse 421 was first revealed as a design sketch at EICMA 2024, and now appears to be close to its official India launch.

Hero Xpulse 421: Design and Stance

Although the test mule was fully camouflaged, its overall outline is visible and marks a big step up from the current Xpulse 210. The new model features a taller stance, a larger fuel tank, and wider bodywork throughout. Up front, the bike sports a tall windscreen and a vertically stacked headlamp layout, while the side profile shows a long, single-piece seat with a deep scoop and a slim tail section.

Hero Xpulse 421: TFT Display and Electronics

One of the key changes seen in the spy shots is the presence of a large square TFT display, a first for any of Hero’s production motorcycles. Although the display was switched off during testing, its size suggests that it will support navigation, detailed ride data, and connectivity features.