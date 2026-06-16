Hero Xpulse 421 Spotted Testing In Ladakh, Suggests India Launch Soon
Hero's upcoming Xpulse 421 adventure motorcycle has been spotted testing in Ladakh, revealing notable changes in its design and features.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp’s long-awaited high-capacity adventure motorcycle, the Xpulse 421, has been spotted undergoing testing in Ladakh. Several spy shots of the motorcycle are surfacing on social media, offering the clearest look yet at the production-ready bike. The Xpulse 421 was first revealed as a design sketch at EICMA 2024, and now appears to be close to its official India launch.
Hero Xpulse 421: Design and Stance
Although the test mule was fully camouflaged, its overall outline is visible and marks a big step up from the current Xpulse 210. The new model features a taller stance, a larger fuel tank, and wider bodywork throughout. Up front, the bike sports a tall windscreen and a vertically stacked headlamp layout, while the side profile shows a long, single-piece seat with a deep scoop and a slim tail section.
Hero Xpulse 421: TFT Display and Electronics
One of the key changes seen in the spy shots is the presence of a large square TFT display, a first for any of Hero’s production motorcycles. Although the display was switched off during testing, its size suggests that it will support navigation, detailed ride data, and connectivity features.
The switchgear gives clues about the bike’s electronic kit. The right-side switch cube features a dedicated cruise control setup with separate buttons to increase and decrease speed, alongside a mode selector and engine kill switch. A red mode button on the left-side switch cube confirms the Xpulse 421 will offer several ride modes.
Hero Xpulse 421: Chassis and Suspension
The Xpulse 421 rides on a completely new platform built around a steel tubular trellis frame, a change from the layout used on the current Xpulse range. Suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. The bike rolls on wire-spoke wheels fitted with dual-purpose block-pattern tyres, with the front wheel looking noticeably larger than the rear, in line with a typical adventure motorcycle set-up — likely 21-inch at the front and 17- or 18-inch at the rear.
Hero Xpulse 421: Engine
The engine casing seen beneath the camouflage is far larger than anything found on Hero’s current Xpulse models, strongly pointing to a new 421cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit. While Hero MotoCorp has yet to confirm official figures, the engine is expected to make around 40bhp and will likely be paired with a six-speed gearbox.
Hero Xpulse 421: Adventure-Ready Accessories
The test motorcycle was also seen with a large bash plate, handguards, a rear luggage rack, and an upward-curved exhaust routed close to the bodywork. The high-mounted exhaust layout is designed to improve ground clearance and offer protection during tough off-road use.