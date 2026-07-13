Hero Vida VX2 Plus With 4.4 kWh Battery Pack And 187 km Range Launched In India: Price, Features, Range
The Hero Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh is an upgraded 3.4 kWh model with a bigger battery and more range for reduced range anxiety rides.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 10:24 AM IST
Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp has launched the Vida VX2 Plus with 4.4 kWh battery variant in India. Priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Hyderabad), the new model carries a larger battery pack with an increased claimed range of 187 km Indian Driving Cycle (IDC), compared to the 3.4 kWh battery trim with 146 km IDC range. The new model shares the same colour palette as the 3.4 kWh variant, including Nexus Blue, Metallic Grey, Matte White, Autumn Orange, Matte Lime, Pearl Black, and Pearl Red. Moreover, Hero offers a faster portable charger as standard. The Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh variant Is expected to reach showrooms by the end of July 2026.
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh
|Rs 1,43,990
Hero Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh: Battery, range, performance
The Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh variant consists of two removable 2.2 kWh batteries with IP67 rating for dust and water protection. Using a fast charger, the new variant can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in 65 minutes, while an AC charger takes 2 hours and 28 minutes to charge from 20 to 80 per cent. Hero claims the portable charger to support 1,000 W (or 1 kW).
The batteries power the 6kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), which generates a top speed of 90 kmph and a 0 to 40 seconds acceleration of 3.1 seconds. It has a an IDC claimed range of 187 km, while the Real World Range is claimed to be 140 km, which is good enough for urban commute.
Hero Vida VX2 Plus: Features
The Vida VX2 Plus comes in three ride modes: Eco, Ride, and Sport. It features a 4.3-inch TFT display, phone charging, Bluetooth connectivity, Over-the-air (OTA) compatibility, Tur-by-Turn navigation, and all-LED lighting.
Hero Vida VX2 Plus: Design and Dimensions
Similar to the 3.4 kWh, the new variant share the same design and dimensions. It has a seat height of 777mm, seat length of 851 mm, under seat storage of 120 litres, and front storage of 4.8 litres. The Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh weighs 120 kg. It sports a Combined Braking System (CBS) of disc brake (front) and drum brake (rear). The electric scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels at both front and rear.