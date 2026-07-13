ETV Bharat / technology

Hero Vida VX2 Plus With 4.4 kWh Battery Pack And 187 km Range Launched In India: Price, Features, Range

Hero Vida VX2 Plus with 4.4 kWh battery launched in India. ( Image Credit: VidaWorld )

Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp has launched the Vida VX2 Plus with 4.4 kWh battery variant in India. Priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Hyderabad), the new model carries a larger battery pack with an increased claimed range of 187 km Indian Driving Cycle (IDC), compared to the 3.4 kWh battery trim with 146 km IDC range. The new model shares the same colour palette as the 3.4 kWh variant, including Nexus Blue, Metallic Grey, Matte White, Autumn Orange, Matte Lime, Pearl Black, and Pearl Red. Moreover, Hero offers a faster portable charger as standard. The Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh variant Is expected to reach showrooms by the end of July 2026. Model Price (ex-showroom) Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh Rs 1,43,990 Hero Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh: Battery, range, performance The Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh variant consists of two removable 2.2 kWh batteries with IP67 rating for dust and water protection. Using a fast charger, the new variant can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in 65 minutes, while an AC charger takes 2 hours and 28 minutes to charge from 20 to 80 per cent. Hero claims the portable charger to support 1,000 W (or 1 kW).