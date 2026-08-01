ETV Bharat / technology

Hero Launches Vida VX2 Go FB Variant With A Fixed 3.1 kWh Battery Pack In India At Rs 1.13 Lakh

This marks the first model in the VX2 range to be offered with a fixed battery option, instead of the swappable/removable ones.

Hyderabad: Vida, the electric mobility arm of Hero MotoCorp, has expanded its VX2 lineup with the launch of a new GO FB variant, priced at Rs 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant features a 3.1kWh fixed battery, aimed at buyers who prefer charging their scooter directly from a parking wall socket rather than removing the battery to take indoors.

Vida said the new scooter will go on sale at authorised dealerships across India starting early August. With the addition of this fixed-battery variant, the Vida VX2 range now spans to four variants with different battery pack options, including VX2 Go 2.2, VX2 Go 2.2 RQ, VX2 Go 3.4, and the new VX2 Go FB 3.1. All these trims giving buyers a wider choice between fixed and removable battery configurations depending on their charging preferences and budget.

Hero Vida VX2 Go FB: Range and performance

The Vida VX2 Go FB has an IDC-certified range of 128 km on a full charge. It is powered by a 6 kW swingarm-mounted electric motor, enabling a top speed of 70 kmph. The 3.1kWh battery pack supports DC fast charging, going from 0 to 80 per cent in 65 minutes, according to the company, making it suitable for riders who need a quick top-up during the day.

Hero Vida VX2 Go FB: Features

The new electric scooter variant comes equipped with a 4.3-inch LCD instrument cluster offering smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, allowing riders to track routes and receive alerts directly on the display. It also includes 27.2 litres of under-seat storage, offering practical space for helmets and other essentials.