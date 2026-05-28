ETV Bharat / technology

Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Launched In India At Rs 86,500 With Updated Styling and Hazard Lights

Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 launched in India. ( Image Credit: Hero Motorcorp )

Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 in India. The commuter motorcycle brings styling revisions and a notable new feature addition to one of Hero's popular 125cc commuters. The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 sits within Hero's broader 125cc lineup alongside the Glamour, Glamour X and Xtreme 125R in India. Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0: Price The Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 is priced at Rs 86,500 (ex-showroom), making it more affordable than the existing Super Splendor XTEC with front disc brakes, which retails at Rs 88,044 (ex-showroom). Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0: Front and rear profile (Image Credit: Hero Motorcorp)