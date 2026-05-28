Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Launched In India At Rs 86,500 With Updated Styling and Hazard Lights
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 in India, bringing refreshed styling, hazard lights and improved fuel efficiency to its 125cc commuter range.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 in India. The commuter motorcycle brings styling revisions and a notable new feature addition to one of Hero's popular 125cc commuters.
The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 sits within Hero's broader 125cc lineup alongside the Glamour, Glamour X and Xtreme 125R in India.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0: Price
The Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 is priced at Rs 86,500 (ex-showroom), making it more affordable than the existing Super Splendor XTEC with front disc brakes, which retails at Rs 88,044 (ex-showroom).
Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0: Design and Features
The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 receives the most visible changes in the form of dual-tone graphics, XTEC 2.0 badging, 3D embellishments, rim tape and a stitched dual-textured seat. It is offered in five colour options, including Glossy Black, Candy Blazing Red, Matte Axis Grey, Matte Nexus Blue and Matte Chestnut Brown.
In terms of features, the new motorcycle retains its digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB Type-C charging port. Hazard lights are the main addition in the motorcycle, the first for the Super Splendor range and a practical inclusion for urban and highway riding.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0: Engine and Efficiency
The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 carries the same engine as its previous model. The 124.7cc single-cylinder engine produces 10.55 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with Hero's Advanced Programmed Fuel Injection (APFI) system and i3S idle stop-start technology — both of which were present in the outgoing variant.
Despite no mechanical changes, Hero claims fuel efficiency has improved to 72 kmpl, up from 68 kmpl on the previous XTEC, attributing the gain to refinements within the existing APFI and i3S systems.