100 Km Range, 70 Kmph Top Speed: Nitin Gadkari Unveils Hero MotoCorp's New VIDA Evooter XV2 Go
The VIDA Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh claims to offer up to 100 km range and a top speed of 70 kmph.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 7:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday unveiled Hero MotoCorp's new electric scooter variant, the VIDA Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh. The new model joins VIDA's VX2 series, which already includes VX2 Go 2.2 kWh and VX2 Plus.
The new VX2 Go model is priced at Rs 1,02,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It also offers a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan that starts at Rs 60,000, with a pay-per-kilometre rate of Rs 0.90. The scooter will be available at VIDA dealerships nationwide starting this month.
The new VIDA VX2 Go 3.4 kWh variant builds on the success of VIDA's existing VX2 range and offers a better range than the 2.2 kWh variant, while retaining all of its features. Hero MotoCorp says that the new model follows its commitment to develop reliable and practical electric vehicles for Indian customers, supported by a growing service ecosystem.
The company said the latest addition aligns with its "Ghar Ghar Evooter" philosophy, a mission to bring affordable electric scooters to every household.
The VIDA Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh features a dual-removable battery system, which claims to offer a range of up to 100 km per charge. It delivers a peak power of 6 kW with 26 Nm torque and a top speed of 70 kmph.
The scooter features Eco and Ride modes to adjust performance for varying conditions. It hosts a large 27.2-litre under-seat storage, a flat floorboard, and suspension tuned for Indian roads. Hero says that the scooter is designed for both solo riders and families.
Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer of the Emerging Mobility Business Unit at Hero MotoCorp, stated that the new VIDA Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh is designed for individuals seeking greater range and efficiency in their daily commute, with a focus on performance, practicality, and purpose. She added that the product underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to promoting cleaner and better mobility for everyday use.
The company also continues to expand its "Battery-as-a-Service" (BaaS) model, allowing customers to subscribe to a battery instead of buying it outright. This approach, combined with VIDA's network of over 4,600 charging points and 700 service centres, aims to reduce the cost of ownership and make electric mobility more accessible.