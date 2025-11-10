ETV Bharat / technology

100 Km Range, 70 Kmph Top Speed: Nitin Gadkari Unveils Hero MotoCorp's New VIDA Evooter XV2 Go

The new VIDA VX2 Go 3.3 kWh delivers a peak power of 6 kW with 26 Nm torque ( Hero MotoCorp )

New Delhi: Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday unveiled Hero MotoCorp's new electric scooter variant, the VIDA Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh. The new model joins VIDA's VX2 series, which already includes VX2 Go 2.2 kWh and VX2 Plus.

The new VX2 Go model is priced at Rs 1,02,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It also offers a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan that starts at Rs 60,000, with a pay-per-kilometre rate of Rs 0.90. The scooter will be available at VIDA dealerships nationwide starting this month.

The new VIDA VX2 Go 3.4 kWh variant builds on the success of VIDA's existing VX2 range and offers a better range than the 2.2 kWh variant, while retaining all of its features. Hero MotoCorp says that the new model follows its commitment to develop reliable and practical electric vehicles for Indian customers, supported by a growing service ecosystem.

The company said the latest addition aligns with its "Ghar Ghar Evooter" philosophy, a mission to bring affordable electric scooters to every household.