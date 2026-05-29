ETV Bharat / technology

Hero MotoCorp Set To Launch India's First E100 Flex-Fuel Motorcycle In India On June 3

Hyderabad: Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is set to launch its first flex-fuel motorcycle, capable of running on 100 per cent ethanol (E100), on June 3, 2026. The launch will be attended by Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Currently, the Indian market hosts vehicles designed to run on E20 fuel, with the older ones capped at E10 or E5. The government aims to increase the E20 standard to reach E100 compatibility. Notably, while the nomenclature implies that such a fuel is pure ethanol, it is generally a blend of 93 to 93.5 per cent ethanol, around 5 per cent petrol, and about 1.5 to 2 per cent co-solvents and additives.

E100 fuel was commercially rolled out in India in 2024 by IndianOil, with availability across 183 retail outlets in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi—following pilot sales at a few stations in Pune in 2021. Globally, Brazil remains the only country where E100 is widely used at the national scale. Countries like Sweden have adopted E85 fuel, while most European nations continue to use lower ethanol blends like E10 and E5.

The launch of the E100 motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp will mark a major milestone in the Indian automotive industry, since it will be the country's first motorcycle to support E100 fuel. While the company has not confirmed the name of the motorcycle, it is expected to be based on either the Splendor or HF Deluxe. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Hero MotoCorp had showcased a flex-fuel version of the HF Deluxe, hinting at a near-future launch aligned with the government's vision of ethanol-powered mobility.