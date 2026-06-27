ETV Bharat / technology

Hero MotoCorp Launches Passion+ Disc Variant At Rs 84,128 In India

Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp has launched a new disc-brake variant of its popular commuter motorcycle, Passion+, in India. It is priced at Rs 84,128 (ex-showroom, Delhi), costing Rs 3,800 more than the existing drum-brake model and brings notable upgrades in safety and braking performance.

The biggest change in the new variant is the replacement of the previous 130mm drum brake with a 240mm front disc brake, which is expected to improve stopping power and boost rider confidence during daily commutes.

The new Hero Passion+ Disc is now available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country, with deliveries set to begin shortly.

Hero Passion+ Disc: Design and Features

The Passion+ Disc sports a refreshed design with new graphics and four dual-tone colour options, including Heavy Grey, Nexus Blue, Dark Industrial Grey, and Pearl Red. Hero has also fitted a segment-first LED projector headlamp, enhancing the motorcycle's visual presence on the road.