Hero MotoCorp Launches Passion+ Disc Variant At Rs 84,128 In India
Hero MotoCorp has launched a disc-brake variant of its Passion+ motorcycle, offering improved braking, new features and a segment-first LED headlamp.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp has launched a new disc-brake variant of its popular commuter motorcycle, Passion+, in India. It is priced at Rs 84,128 (ex-showroom, Delhi), costing Rs 3,800 more than the existing drum-brake model and brings notable upgrades in safety and braking performance.
The biggest change in the new variant is the replacement of the previous 130mm drum brake with a 240mm front disc brake, which is expected to improve stopping power and boost rider confidence during daily commutes.
The new Hero Passion+ Disc is now available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country, with deliveries set to begin shortly.
Hero Passion+ Disc: Design and Features
The Passion+ Disc sports a refreshed design with new graphics and four dual-tone colour options, including Heavy Grey, Nexus Blue, Dark Industrial Grey, and Pearl Red. Hero has also fitted a segment-first LED projector headlamp, enhancing the motorcycle's visual presence on the road.
The bike now comes with a fully digital instrument console featuring Bluetooth connectivity, which displays call and SMS alerts, real-time mileage, trip details, service reminders, and a low fuel indicator. Other practical additions include a side-stand engine cut-off function, a USB charging port, and a utility storage case, all aimed at making daily use more convenient. The seat has also been redesigned for greater comfort, helping reduce fatigue for both rider and pillion on longer rides.
Hero Passion+ Disc: Engine
Despite the upgrades, Hero has kept the engine and fuel efficiency unchanged in the new variant. The Passion+ Disc continues to use the same 97.2cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, producing around 8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 4-speed gearbox.
The company states that its i3S technology helps the bike achieve a mileage of up to 71 kilometres per litre, among the best figures in its segment.