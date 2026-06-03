Hero Launches Splendor+ And HF Deluxe Flex-Fuel Variants In India, Deliveries Begin July 2026
Hero MotoCorp has launched flex-fuel variants of the Splendor+ and HF Deluxe, capable of running on E20 to E85 ethanol-petrol blends.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp has launched flex-fuel versions of its popular and best-selling motorcycles, Splendor+ and HF Deluxe, in India. They are capable of running on ethanol-petrol blends ranging from E20 to E85. Deliveries of these bikes are set to begin in July 2026, with Maharashtra and Delhi serving as the first markets to receive the new models.
The introduction of the flex-fuel versions of the Splendor+ and HF Deluxe marks a significant step in expanding alternative-fuel mobility within India's mass-market two-wheeler segment, with Hero betting on two of its most popular platforms to drive mainstream adoption of ethanol-based technology.
📍𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝑫𝒆𝒍𝒉𝒊 | Launching Hero MotoCorp's First Flex Fuel Motorcycle https://t.co/f18pF8XSH8— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 3, 2026
Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Variants: Price
The flex-fuel Splendor+ is priced at Rs 82,810 (ex-showroom), while the flex-fuel HF Deluxe comes in at Rs 72,792 (ex-showroom).
|Models
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Delivery starts from
|Splendor+ (Flex Fuel)
|Rs 82,810
|July 2026
|HF Deluxe (Flex Fuel)
|Rs 72,792
What are the changes
Both motorcycles basically remain the same, except for their ability to accommodate higher ethanol content. They feature a dedicated fuel pump, a secondary fuel filter, and a recalibrated ECU map. Both bikes have had 36 parts revised for seamless performance with flex fuel. These modifications allow the engines to run reliably across the full E20 to E85 blend range without requiring separate tuning or user intervention.
Ashutosh Verma, Chief Business Officer of Hero Motocorp, at the launch event, mentioned that the new flex fuel models compared to the existing BSVI (BS6) two-wheelers will have 77 per cent less carbon monoxide (CO) emissions, 14 per cent less Total Hydro Carbons (THC) emissions, and 40 per cent less Non Methane Hydro Carbons (NMHC) emissions.
He said that the company will ensure that “almost 33 per cent” of the motorcycles on the Indian roads are flex-fuel compliant.
Verma noted that these bikes offer 7 per cent more power and 3 per cent higher torque with E85 fuel. Both bikes also receive new body graphics and a semi-digital instrument cluster.
Hero MotoCorp expects flex-fuel technology to become mainstream within the next one to two years, contingent on the expansion of ethanol availability across the country and the continued momentum of government-backed alternative fuel initiatives.