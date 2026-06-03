ETV Bharat / technology

Hero Launches Splendor+ And HF Deluxe Flex-Fuel Variants In India, Deliveries Begin July 2026

The flex-fuel Splendor+ is priced at Rs 82,810 (ex-showroom), while the flex-fuel HF Deluxe comes in at Rs 72,792 (ex-showroom).

The introduction of the flex-fuel versions of the Splendor+ and HF Deluxe marks a significant step in expanding alternative-fuel mobility within India's mass-market two-wheeler segment, with Hero betting on two of its most popular platforms to drive mainstream adoption of ethanol-based technology.

Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp has launched flex-fuel versions of its popular and best-selling motorcycles, Splendor+ and HF Deluxe, in India. They are capable of running on ethanol-petrol blends ranging from E20 to E85. Deliveries of these bikes are set to begin in July 2026, with Maharashtra and Delhi serving as the first markets to receive the new models.

Models Price (ex-showroom) Delivery starts from Splendor+ (Flex Fuel) Rs 82,810 July 2026 HF Deluxe (Flex Fuel) Rs 72,792

What are the changes

Both motorcycles basically remain the same, except for their ability to accommodate higher ethanol content. They feature a dedicated fuel pump, a secondary fuel filter, and a recalibrated ECU map. Both bikes have had 36 parts revised for seamless performance with flex fuel. These modifications allow the engines to run reliably across the full E20 to E85 blend range without requiring separate tuning or user intervention.

Hero Splendor+ Flex fuel variant on the left and Hero HF Deluxe Flex fuel model on the right. (Image credit: YouTube/ Hardeep Singh Puri)

Ashutosh Verma, Chief Business Officer of Hero Motocorp, at the launch event, mentioned that the new flex fuel models compared to the existing BSVI (BS6) two-wheelers will have 77 per cent less carbon monoxide (CO) emissions, 14 per cent less Total Hydro Carbons (THC) emissions, and 40 per cent less Non Methane Hydro Carbons (NMHC) emissions.

Hero shows how flex fuel variants are more environmental friendly comapred to the exisiting BS6 bikes. (Image credit: YouTube/ Hardeep Singh Puri)

He said that the company will ensure that “almost 33 per cent” of the motorcycles on the Indian roads are flex-fuel compliant.

Verma noted that these bikes offer 7 per cent more power and 3 per cent higher torque with E85 fuel. Both bikes also receive new body graphics and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Technical upgrades on the bikes (Image credit: YouTube/ Hardeep Singh Puri)

Hero MotoCorp expects flex-fuel technology to become mainstream within the next one to two years, contingent on the expansion of ethanol availability across the country and the continued momentum of government-backed alternative fuel initiatives.