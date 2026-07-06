ETV Bharat / technology

Hayabusa2: Fridge-Sized Japan Space Probe Skims Asteroid In Test For Planetary Defence

Tokyo, Japan: A Japanese space probe performed a flyby of a near-Earth asteroid on Sunday, in a test mission for technology that could help protect the planet from space rocks.

The fridge-sized Hayabusa2 was due to fly within 800 metres (0.5 miles) of asteroid Torifune, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) scientists said earlier, a trial run to see whether such a probe could deflect a potentially dangerous space rock away from Earth.

The mission comes after NASA deliberately smashed a spacecraft into the 160-metre-wide Dimorphos asteroid in 2022, successfully altering its orbit around a larger space rock.

Moving at a speed of more than 18,000 kilometres (11,185 miles) per hour, Hayabusa2 was not intended to collide with Torifune.

Instead, scientists wanted to assess whether they could precisely control the trajectory of the probe, should it ever need to perform a deflection.

"At 6:35 pm (0935 GMT)... Hayabusa2 conducted a flyby of Torifune and the spacecraft is working normally," a JAXA spokeswoman told AFP, declining to give her name.

Online footage supplied by JAXA showed scientists applauding in a control room.

"I was nervous, I felt on edge the whole time... But I'm really glad we were able to see it through to the end," one of the scientists told the JAXA broadcast.

If it is confirmed that the space probe indeed came within 800 metres of Torifune, the mission would be one of closest flybys of a near-Earth asteroid ever.

"It's as difficult as trying to shoot through a one-yen coin somewhere within the area stretching from Okinawa to Hokkaido," Yuya Mimasu of JAXA said earlier, referring to Japan's southernmost and northernmost islands.