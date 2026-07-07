ETV Bharat / technology

Hardeep Singh Puri Defends E20 Petrol Rollout, Says E25 Decision Awaits Testing

Hyderabad: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday defended the rollout of E20 petrol, asserting that millions of vehicles have used ethanol-blended fuel without any reported issues. He also clarified that any move towards introducing E25 fuel would only follow extensive testing and consultation with stakeholders.

Puri told ANI that 20 crore two-wheelers and 20 lakh four-wheelers were currently running on the fuel, adding that automobile manufacturers and vehicle service providers had all confirmed there were no issues.

Questions surround criticising Ethanol Blending

Puri questioned the current wave of criticism surrounding ethanol blending, pointing out that E15 — a blend of 15 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol — had already been in use for three and a half years. He noted that the shift to E20 had been underway for well over a year, with the rollout beginning in April 2025 and continuing through to the present.

Cautious approach to E25

Responding to suggestions of introducing E25 fuel, Puri said the government was proceeding cautiously and would not make a decision before scientific assessments were completed. He said ongoing tests would take time, after which the reports would be evaluated and discussed with stakeholders and automobile manufacturers before any further steps were taken.