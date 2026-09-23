ETV Bharat / technology

Hammer Aura Air OWS Earbuds Review: Your Trial Pick For Wireless Open-Ear Design

Lots of brands today offer OWS earbuds, and Hammer Aura Air is one of the lightest and cheapest ones you can buy. These are super comfortable to wear for hours at a stretch. I used them to watch 6 episodes of 'Modern Family' in one sitting and did not feel even a bit of ear fatigue. That is around 3 hours of continuous usage. Also, the sound appears almost magical since it doesn't resonate inside my ear canal or block the sound from my surroundings.

Earlier, I used to keep a pair of wired earbuds that do not use silicone tips for the same effect. Calling someone with your eardrums trapped is not the best experience. Since I don't want to spend close to Rs 20,000 for a wearable that can do it all, I found the open-ear form factor practical for such use cases, despite it making me look like I was wearing a pair of hoop earrings.

Hammer Aura Air OWS Earbuds Review: Open Wireless Stereo (OWS) earbuds have been around in India for close to 3 years. Their USP (unique selling point) are their open-ear design that sits outside the ear canal instead of sealing inside it, enabling not only a super comfortable experience but also better situational awareness without the need for any kind of transparency mode.

Even the best transparency modes, including the one on AirPods 4, do not provide the same experience. However, this specialisation of the open-ear form factor is also the reason why it can never tune out the outside world. So, while OWS earbuds are great for outdoor runs (they do not fall off), they cannot accompany you in the gym. Similarly, they are great for watching content at home, but you won't hear a thing when trying to watch YouTube in a super noisy environment, such as the office canteen.

Hammer Aura Air OWS Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds Review (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

Coming to the actual product, the Hammer Aura Air gets full marks for its dual-toned design and a lovely colour scheme. Both the case and earpieces look premium. The battery backup is also among the highest. I have been extensively using them for over a week and still haven't connected the case to a charger. The brand claims 50 hours of play time at 50 per cent, and it doesn't seem like a stretch. The earbuds claim to last 6 hours on a single charge, which is more than enough, unless you somehow need to attend a meeting that consumes the entirety of office hours or need to binge-watch some TV show.

Hammer Aura Air OWS Earbuds Tap Controls (ETV Bharat via Hammer)

The Hammer Aura Air features 11mm Titanium Drivers, and while the vocals are crystal clear, the bass is not very noticeable. However, if you are a fan of soulful songs or old classics, there will be no problems. The overall sound quality, however, surpasses expectations.

The device features Bluetooth v6.0, and the connectivity is super fast and reliable. However, I could not find the pairing mode in any of the tap actions, so it requires you to manually disconnect the earbuds from one device before they can be paired to another one. The pre-defined tap actions are useful, but you cannot customise them.

Hammer Aura Air OWS Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds Review (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

Since the wearable features 4 MEMS mics, I expected it to provide a smooth calling experience. However, unless you are speaking freely and loudly, the other person cannot hear you properly. For reliability, I just wrapped one of the earpieces around a finger and used it as an external mic, which worked pretty well.

Hammer Aura Air OWS Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds Review (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

Verdict: Overall, the Hammer Aura Air OWS earbuds are great if you want an open-ear design on a budget for outdoor runs, office use, and watching content indoors. Only if the mics were slightly better, these entry-level OWS earbuds would have been great for the product category and a serious competition to units priced outside the budget. Considering the device costs only Rs 1,499, this entry-level device is great for people who want to experience the open-ear form factor without making big commitments.

Rating: 3.5/5