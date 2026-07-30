Gwalior To Get India's First Telecom Manufacturing Zone; Rs 9,000 Crore Investment, 10,000 Jobs Expected
India to set up its first Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on 350 acres with Rs 500 crore investment.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
New Delhi: India will establish its first Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Gwalior, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Madhya Pradesh government's Industries Department on Thursday.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
A historic chapter for #AatmanirbharBharat 🇮🇳— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 30, 2026
A golden moment for Bharat, and a deeply personal one for me, as we sign the MoU between @DoT_India, and the Government of Madhya Pradesh for India’s first Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) to be set up in Gwalior, in the august… pic.twitter.com/yzCoST2EYC
Calling the project a landmark initiative, Scindia said the Telecom Manufacturing Zone would accelerate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, Digital India, and Viksit Bharat 2047, while positioning India as a global telecom manufacturing hub.
The project will be developed over nearly 350 acres in Gwalior on a plug-and-play model. The Centre has approved 100 per cent financial assistance of Rs 500 crore for the first phase of infrastructure development.
The integrated manufacturing ecosystem will house facilities for research, design, testing and production of telecom products, including mobile phones, network equipment, fibre optics, semiconductors, and 5G and 6G technologies, enabling the entire telecom value chain to operate from a single campus.
Scindia said the project is expected to attract up to Rs 9,000 crore in investment and generate more than 10,000 long-term jobs. In the first phase itself, companies including Dixon Technologies, HFCL and Tejas Networks are expected to invest around Rs 2,000 crore, creating over 4,500 employment opportunities.
To oversee implementation, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be formed with a 51 per cent stake held by the Madhya Pradesh government and 49 per cent by the Department of Telecommunications.
Hon'ble Minister Shri @JM_Scindia ji addresses the MoU signing for India's first Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Gwalior in the presence of Hon. CM of Madhya Pradesh Shri @DrMohanYadav51 ji and Hon. MoS Shri @PemmasaniOnX ji.— Office Of JM Scindia (@Officejmscindia) July 30, 2026
📍Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi@DoT_India…
Scindia said the project would transform the Gwalior-Chambal region into a major telecom manufacturing and investment destination, while creating high-quality employment opportunities for local youth and strengthening India's position in the global electronics and telecom manufacturing sector.