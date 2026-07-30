ETV Bharat / technology

Gwalior To Get India's First Telecom Manufacturing Zone; Rs 9,000 Crore Investment, 10,000 Jobs Expected

Signing of MoU for India's first Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior in the presence of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: India will establish its first Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Gwalior, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Madhya Pradesh government's Industries Department on Thursday. The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Calling the project a landmark initiative, Scindia said the Telecom Manufacturing Zone would accelerate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, Digital India, and Viksit Bharat 2047, while positioning India as a global telecom manufacturing hub.