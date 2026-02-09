ETV Bharat / technology

Gujarat Exchanges Letter Of Intent With Starlink For High-Speed Internet Connectivity

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Monday exchanged a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Starlink for mutual cooperation in high-speed satellite-based internet connectivity in remote, border and underserved areas of the state.

The LoI was exchanged with Satellite Communications Private Limited, a subsidiary of Elon Musk's SpaceX, at a ceremony in Gandhinagar in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, an official release said. It took place between state Industries Commissioner P Swaroop and Head of Starlink India Prabhakar Jayakumar.

The aim is to provide high-speed satellite-based internet connectivity in the state's remote, border, and underserved areas that currently have limited telecom infrastructure, the release said, adding it is part of the Digital Connectivity Mission and other strategic initiatives.