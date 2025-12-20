ETV Bharat / technology

GTA: Vice City Can Now Be Played On A Web Browser: How To Play The Game

Hyderabad: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (GTA: Vice City) can now be played via a web browser. A website named DOS Zone allows users to play this popular and nostalgic title. Although it is a demo game, users can play the game across multiple devices. This highlights how surprising and impressive web technology and game preservation have become.

GTA: Vice City was first released in 2002 on PlayStation 2, and was later available on Xbox and PC in 2003. The game quickly stood out due to its setting, soundtrack, and tone. It was critically acclaimed, and for many players, it was their first real introduction to an adult-rated game.

How to play GTA: Vice City on a web browser?

Step 1: Open your preferred web browser.

Step 2: Visit the DOS Zone website or click on this link to go directly to the website.

Step 3: Type GTA: Vice City in the website’s search bar.

Step 4: Tap on Click To Play Demo.

Step 5: Load the game environment