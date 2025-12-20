GTA: Vice City Can Now Be Played On A Web Browser: How To Play The Game
Published : December 20, 2025 at 9:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (GTA: Vice City) can now be played via a web browser. A website named DOS Zone allows users to play this popular and nostalgic title. Although it is a demo game, users can play the game across multiple devices. This highlights how surprising and impressive web technology and game preservation have become.
GTA: Vice City was first released in 2002 on PlayStation 2, and was later available on Xbox and PC in 2003. The game quickly stood out due to its setting, soundtrack, and tone. It was critically acclaimed, and for many players, it was their first real introduction to an adult-rated game.
How to play GTA: Vice City on a web browser?
Step 1: Open your preferred web browser.
Step 2: Visit the DOS Zone website or click on this link to go directly to the website.
Step 3: Type GTA: Vice City in the website’s search bar.
Step 4: Tap on Click To Play Demo.
Step 5: Load the game environment
Step 6: Start the demo game.
Apart from GTA: Vice City, DOS Zone hosts a collection of other nostalgic titles such as Half-Life: Deathmatch, DOOM, Road Rash, Prince of Persia, Diablo, GTA 1, GTA 2, and More.
Legal issues
The legality of playing these games on DOS Zone’s website is uncertain. For GTA: Vice City, DOS Zone claims that it operates in accordance with applicable copyright laws and intellectual property rights. It runs the title as an independent and non-commercial technology demonstration. Users are advised to treat this game as an experimental demo rather than an official release.
However, DOS Zone also mentions that the full version of the GTA: Vice City can be played if the user independently provides the original game asset obtained legally.
How does GTA: Vice City run on a web browser?
DOS Zone claims that GTA: Vice City runs on the web browser with the help of an open-source implementation, known as reVC. Using this, DOS Zone says players can explore the demo version of this iconic game in a modern web environment.
The website mentions that the reVC was completely reworked and carefully adapted to run GTA: Vice City smoothly inside the browser. DOS Zone also redesigned low-level systems such as rendering, input handling, audio, and file access to work efficiently with WebAssembly and modern browser Application Programming Interface (API). This allows the game to deliver stable performance without installation.